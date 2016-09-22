VAVEL's 2. Bundesliga Team of the Week - Matchday 6: Stuttgart topple Braunschweig but Lions stay top

It was another exciting and thoroughly entertaining week of 2. Bundesliga action, but who were the stand-out performers on Matchday six?

Goalkeeper and defence

GK - Robert Wulnikowski (Würzburger Kickers/2) - Wulnikowski has been one of Würzburg’s key players so far this season, even at the age of 39. Once again he proved it against Union Berlin, with another impressive display, including an important early save off an Eroll Zejnullahu shot.

CB - Toni Sunjic (VfB Stuttgart/1) - He put in a fine performance against Kaiserslautern on the weekend but the opening goal in VfB's huge clash this week meant he was fully deserving of an inclusion this time round. Sunjic managed the threat of Nyman, Kumbela and Hernandez superbly and looks to be growing in confidence with the Swabians.

CB - Marcel Franke (SpVgg Greuther Fürth/1) - The Shamrocks had a topsy-turvy week of local derbies but the improvement in defence - perhaps not with set-pieces - was helped largely by Franke's superb showing at the back. He is starting to build a real reputation and after Tuesday's game, it's easy to see why.

CB - Alexander Madlung (Fortuna Düsseldorf/1) - From the young to the vastly experienced, and Madlung certainly checks off in the latter category. He called upon all those years as a Bundesliga defender to keep Peniel Mlapa's influence to a minimum, and didn't do a bad job of getting things moving from the back either.

Midfield and attack

RM - Felix Klaus (Hannover 96/1) - The former SC Freiburg winger looked every bit a class above on Wednesday evening as he tortured and taunted Dennis Kempe for the entire game. His well-taken half volley proved well-deserved, which came prior to a menacing showing of pace, dribbling and crossing that was unfortunate not to yield more.

CM - Adam Bodzek (Fortuna Düsseldorf/1) - Bodzek deserves huge praise for how well he dealt with Bochum's attacking midfield, not allowing them to come inside at will and also starting attacks with valuable attacks and interceptions in this area. He has certainly been one of the big players for Fortuna in recent weeks.

CM - Alexander Ring (1. FC Kaiserslautern/1) - The Finnish midfielder is often forgotten about as he doesn't grab the headlines with his goals, but his experience and drive from midfield were vitally important for FCK in their first win of the campaign. Ring will be a key man in getting the Betze-based club back to the top.

LM - Ihlas Bebou (Fortuna Düsseldorf/1) - Friedhelm Funkel has always spoken highly of Bebou since he joined, much like his predecessors, and that talent was on full show against VfL Bochum. The lanky figure of Bebou left the Ruhrpott club in knots after his performance; his runs, at times, were freightenly good.

AM - Nejmeddin Daghfous (Würzburger Kickers/2) - Despite being on the losing side, Daghfous was a menace for Würzburg on the wings, with the quality of his crossing not matched by his side’s finishing. He was unable to his impressive tally of five assists, but it was through no lack of trying.

CF - Jacques Zoua (1. FC Kaiserslautern/1) - It may have taken six matches but the Red Devils are finally up and running. After making an impact off the bench against Stuttgart, Zoua's brace and overall presence fully justified Tayfun Korkut's decision to start him against Dresden. If he gets on a run of form, FCK will rapidly rise up the table.

CF - Collin Quaner (1. FC Union Berlin/2) - Union were second best of much of their game in Würzburg, but the league's top scorer earned them the win with a magical goal. Blitzing his way into the box before putting in from the post, it was his sixth goal of the season, and possibly the most impressive, and important.