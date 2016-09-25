Markus Gisdol announced as new Hamburg head coach

Less than twelve hours after announcing the departure of Bruno Labbadia, Hamburger SV have confirmed Markus Gisdol as his replacement.

The 49-year-old has signed a contract until the end of this season, and will be joined by assistants Frank Fröhling and Frank Kaspari.

Gisdol was last in charge of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, where he was sacked last October after two-and-a-half years in charge.

A quick replacement for Labbadia

Labbadia was sacked on Sunday morning after Hamburg picked up just one point from their first five Bundesliga games. His last game in charge was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich the day before.

However Gisdol had been linked with the job in the German press for several days beforehand, and the speed with which his appointment has been made suggests that Hamburg CEO Dietmar Beiersdorfer may have already had him lined-up.

According to the statement on the club’s website announcing his appointment, Gisdol’s contract will initially only run until the end of this season “at his own request.”

He will face the press for the first time as Hamburg coach on Monday, when he will also take charge of his first training session. His first game in charge is away at Hertha BSC on Saturday.

Two mid-table finishes with Hoffenheim

The Hamburg job is Gisdol’s second in the Bundesliga, following his spell with Hoffenheim. Since ending his playing career in his late 20s due to a serious knee injury, Gisdol worked his way up the leagues as a coach, taking charge of FTSV Kuchen, SC Geislingen, VfB Stuttgart's under-17s, SG Sonnenhof Großaspach, SSV Ulm 1846 and Hoffenheim's second team. He also served as assistant manager of Schalke 04 for eighteen months.

He was appointed at Hoffenheim in April 2013 as the successor to Marco Kurz with the club bottom of the Bundesliga, but steered them to survival via a relegation play-off with 1. FC Kaiserslautern, before taking them to ninth and eighth placed finishes in the following two seasons.

However at the start of last season, the side were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by 1860 Munich and won just one of their first ten Bundesliga games. He was sacked following a 1-0 defeat against, as it happens, Hamburg.