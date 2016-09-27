AS Monaco 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Glik stunner saves hosts as Leverkusen draw again

Javier Hernandez's header looked to have won the game for Bayer Leverkusen, but Kamil Glik's thunderous volley earned a 1-1 draw for AS Monaco.

Team news

Leonardo Jardim opted for six changes from the side that secured a 2-1 win over Angers, as Almamy Toure, Abdou Diallo, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin N'Doram, Adama Traore and Guido Carrillo all dropped out. That meant Djibril Sidibé, Jemerson, Andrea Raggi, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Fabinho and Thomas Lemar were recalled.

On the other hand, Roger Schmidt made just three alterations following a 2-3 triumph at 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aleksandar Dragovic, Wendell and Admir Mehmedi dropped to the bench as Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender and Hakan Calhanoglu earned starting berths.

First half to forget

The opening period was one that truly was for the football purists. 44 minutes passed by without incident, with a set of Calhanoglu shots proving the only real attempts on goal from either side. There was real concern on the Leverkusen bench when Ömer Toprak and Fabinho clashed knees, though both were okay to continue.

The game eventually came to life in the closing stages, as some stylish play from Monaco opened up the visiting defence. Sidibé was the man whose hard work on the edge of the box won the ball before a back heel set up Lemar to curl one just past the post. At the other end, Hernandez's near post drive was superbly saved by Danijel Subasic.

Hernandez thinks he's won it, but Glik has other ideas

Monaco were slow out of the blocks in the second half and Leverkusen came straight onto the attack, as they pinned back the hosts for a good period of the second period. They could only force one meaningful chance, however, as Charles Aranguiz's well-struck drive was held by Subasic.

Eventually the pressure told and the breakthrough came for the visitors. Mehmedi had been on the pitch for a matter of seconds after replacing Kevin Volland, as his cross was met by an unmarked Hernandez from four yards out. He gleefully headed into the empty half of the net as Leverkusen got their reward for being positive in the game.

The Werkself were holding on with remarkable ease and almost went further ahead when Mehmedi's 40-yard chip clipped the top of the net. However, Monaco would grab a late, great leveller. A header dropped kindly for Gilk on the edge of the box and his half-volley whipped round and past a motionless Bernd Leno for the final kick of the game.