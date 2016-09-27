Gladbach coach Schubert seals new deal

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Andre Schubert has penned a new deal at Borussia Park, keeping him at the club till 2019.

The 45-year-old, who has managed the Gladbach reserves side previously, was appointed as the head coach of the Foals last season after Lucien Favre had failed to win a single game out of the first five games last season, leaving Gladbach at the bottom of the table.

Eberl hails record

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl has hailed Schubert impressive record since joining the club, saying that winning 65 points in 34 Bundesliga outings is an outstanding record: "He led the team into Champions League, and we won 65 points in his 34 Bundesliga matches in charge. That's an outstanding record," the 43-year-old told Borussia Monchengladbach's official website.

Schubert has impressed Eberl enough. Photo: Kicker

Schubert's men had finished as high as fourth last season, coming close to replicating the third placed finish they achieved under Favre in the 2014-15 campaign. The fourth placed finish had made up for a poor Champions League campaign, that saw Gladbach finish last in their Group, which had Manchester City, Juventus and Sevilla in it.

A bright future?

Gladbach have started off their new season on a decent note, having lost one out of five games and winning three games. They've drawn once away to high-flyers RB Leipzig and currently fourth in the Bundesliga table.

Schubert's deal at Borussia Park was about to expire at the end of this season, but him committing to a long-term deal suggests the amount of confidence he has earned among the Gladbach fans.

Gladbach's start to the Champions League campaign, after qualifying for it after ousting Swiss side Young Boys in the qualifiers, has been a bad one. Following the 4-0 loss at the Etihad to Manchester City, Gladbach now host La Liga champions Barcelona on Wednesday.