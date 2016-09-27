VAVEL's 2. Bundesliga Team of the Week - Matchday 7: Braunschweig back on track, Hannover, Heidenheim follow

With the English Week coming to a close in Germany's second tier, there were plenty of players who stood out over a packed weekend of action.

Goalkeeper and defence

GK - Marco Knaller (SV Sandhausen/1) - Probably one of the more underrated goalkeepers in 2. Bundesliga, Knaller often has a thankless job in the Sandhausen side. He put in a fine showing against a dominant Fürth, who were on top all game; some impressive saves and catches were the highlight of a steady, confident game.

RB - Khaled Narey (SpVgg Greuther Fürth/3) - Once again, Narey is proving why Dortmund may have wanted to show a little more faith in his ability,

CB - Timo Beermann (1. FC Heidenheim/1) - Often used as a rotation option, Beermann doesn't normally get as much game time as other defenders at the club but he was crucial to their success over Kaiserslautern. He recovered after an early mistake to score and help guide the side through the rest of the match without any major concerns.

CB - Felix Bastians (VfL Bochum/3) - The stand-in skipper is making an almost undeniable case that the armband should stay with him even when Patrick Fabian returns. Another superb performance kept former team-mate, Simon Terodde quiet all game. He has also guided Pawel Dawidowicz through his first few games with ease.

LB - Ken Reichel (Eintracht Braunschweig/1) - Seldom will you see a sweeter strike than Reichel's goal against Fortuna Düsseldorf, as he crashed the ball home from 25 yards on that trusty left foot. With a confident defensive performance to boot, the left-back spot is always secure when he's in the team.

Midfielders and attack

DM - Tobias Schröck (Würzburger Kickers/2) - After two stunning goals in the last three games - this a stunning volley from range - Schröck is quickly enhancing his reputation as one of the league's best defensive midfielders. Steady at the base of midfield once more, he is indispensable to this Würzburg side.

RM - Nik Omladic (Eintracht Braunschweig/3) - Omladic, now back on the wing, has been one of the key men in Braunschweig's superb start to the campaign. He very rarely looks out of ideas or troubled, and was a big reason as to why they came away with the victory against Fortuna. Certainly one of the players of the season thus far.

AM - Kenan Karaman (Hannover 96/2) - The attacking midfielder grabbed the all important opener against 1860 Munich, with a close-range header finally giving Hannover a deserved lead and room to breathe. He was one of the main creators through out the game, and it's no surprise rumours have come out that a contract extension is now close.

LM - Felix Klaus (Hannover 96/2) - Last week's good showing was no flash in the pan as Klaus helped Hannover to another important win. He was a real menace with the ball on his feet at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, which proved oh-so important when it came to breaking down a really stubborn 1860 defensive unit.

CF - Guido Burgstaller (1. FC Nürnberg/1) - After missing a first-half penalty and seeing Bielefeld go down the other end and score, Burgstaller would have been forgiven had his head dropped. However this wasn't the case as the Austrian nabbed a well-taken brace after the break to help his side to a 3-1 win; their first of the season.

CF - Erwin Hoffer (Karlsruher SC/1) - A second half substitute in the latter stages, Hoffer was a man on a mission as he turned the game in Karlsruhe's favour. He scored the oepner before setting up Moritz Stoppelkamp for the winner, all in around 15 minutes, to earn their first three points this campaign. Jimmy's still got it.