1. FC Nürnberg 2-0 1. FC Union Berlin: Möhwald and Teuchert make it back-to-back wins for FCN

Goals from Kevin Möhwald and Cedric Teuchert helped 1. FC Nürnberg to a 2-0 win over high-flying 1. FC Union Berlin.

Team news

Nürnberg, fresh from their first win of the season against Arminia Bielefeld, unsurprisingly made the decision to remain unchanged.

It was a similar situation for Union following victory over FC St. Pauli, with Simon Hedlund starting in place of Kenny Prince Redondo their only alteration.

Late drama sees the hosts take the lead

Even though the two teams have endured vastly contrasting starts to the 2. Bundesliga season, this was expected to be a close and considered affair and that's exactly what it was. There was very little in the way of notable chances for either side, as both struggled to make anything major happen in the final third.

Any that did fall, however, were for the in-form visitors. Felix Kroos got a few long-range efforts off but any of those were blocked or easily dealt with by Thorsten Kirschbaum. Steven Skrzybyski had a few half chances yet he couldn't hit the target, as a promising opening saw him curl just wide of the far post on the angle.

After that the game fell into a run of fouls and, unfortunately, red cards. Daniel Pedersen and Edgar Salli had both been booked within minutes of each other initially, and managed to repeat the feat again when the pair picked up their second; the Union left-back for a late challenge, and Salli for an arm to the face.

It looked to be heading into the break with both level-pegging, which would have been slightly harsh on the visitors. However, when Möhwald picked up a bouncing ball 25 yards from goal and sent a swerving drive agonisingly out of Jakob Busk's reach - who could only palm it into the corner - the home side went in with a 1-0 lead.

Teuchert seals the deal

Nürnberg picked up where they left off after the break and any doubts over Busk's confidence were erased immediately. The Danish stopper was forced into several key saves in the opening minutes. He denied Guido Burgstaller's one-on-one effort before making a similar stop from Möhwald and beating away his shot from range.

Even with the introduction of Redondo, Union were finding it extremely hard to get going in attack which made Jens Keller's decision to take off Philipp Hosiner for Redondo - instead of perhaps Hedlund - look slightly strange. Despite the best efforts of their lively left-wing replacement, he was rarely out of his own half with defensive duties.

Damir Kreilach looked like he had given Union that equaliser they had been camped in their own half, defending so stoutly for, although Kirschbaum came up with a great save to pull his effort out of the top left corner. Their inability to take chances at key times proved costly, and it would come back to haunt the capital club once more.

Dave Bulthuis stole a march on everyone and marched forward towards the half-way line and produced a fantastic pass to let Teuchert in on goal. The youngster stayed cool and calm and produced a tidy finish to beat Busk and seal all three points for the Franconian side, who look to be on their way back to form.