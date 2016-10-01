Bayern Munich 1-1 1. FC Köln: Billy Goats get hard-fought draw at the Allianz

Carlo Ancelotti dropped his first points as a Bundesliga manager on Saturday afternoon, as his side were held to an enthralling 1-1 draw by 1. FC Köln.

Kimmich kicks Bayern into gear

Bayern Munich almost got off to the perfect start when Juan Bernat picked up the ball outside the box and darted past several players before he saw his cross parried away by Timo Horn. That would be a regular theme but the reoccurring sight of Arjen Robben cutting inside and shooting almost paid dividends but his effort was deflected wide.

The hosts continued their pressure and ramped it up on occasion in a bid to pin in the Billy Goats into their own box. That looked to be working but the finish was always missing. Robert Lewandowski couldn't find the target from inside the area, while Rafinha's screaming shot flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Eventually, though, the breakthrough would come and just before half-time is when the visitors switched off. Marcel Risse made a rash attempt to try and tackle Bernat, but instead saw the Spaniard hurdle his challenge and race to the by-line. His cross was whipped into the near post and Joshua Kimmich met it with a fine diving header.

Modeste makes it all-square at the Allianz

Köln started the second-half with renewed verve but were denied a penalty, or so they thought, when Modeste felt a nudge in the back from Mats Hummels; it was enough to knock him off balance but not to see Daniel Siebert point to the spot. Bayern were back on form after that, with Thomas Müller and Lewandowski wasting good chances.

Ancelotti's men came closer still to getting a crucial second goal but a towering, bullet header from Javi Martinez came back off the post with Horn well beaten.

Then, much to everyone's surprise, Modeste levelled against the run of play. Risse redeemed himself after his driven cross was met by Modeste and the French forward somehow directed it past the wrong-footed Manuel Neuer. His finish resembled more of an outrageous kung-fu kick, but the Billy Goats certainly were not complaining.

Köln continued to grow in confidence but their crosses were being well-dealt with by Bayern, with Xabi Alonso's intervention at the back post proving particularly telling. The game almost turned full circle when Yuya Osako had seemingly given his side the lead, only to be denied by an extremely tight offside call.

The final two openings of the game were arguably the best of the lot. Müller got free at the back post from a looping corner and his volleyed looked destined to give Bayern the lead, yet Horn somehow managed to turn it onto the bar and the ball was hacked clear. Not long later, Bernat's 20-yard drive found the post once more.

There would be yet more drama as Modeste set Simon Zoller free on goal after a quick break but the substitute saw his shot skid inches wide and the points were shared.