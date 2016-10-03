Werder Bremen coach Alexander Nouri given backing by Gebre Selassie

Werder Bremen defender Theodor Gebre Selassie has given the players‘ backing to head coach Alexander Nouri.

The club confirmed on Sunday that Nouri would remain in charge until the end of the season, having picked up four points in his three games in temporary charge following the sacking of Viktor Skripnik.

Gebre Selassie has said that the team are “satisfied” with the 37-year-old.

Teaming “working well” with Nouri

After four consecutive defeats at the start of the season, a win against VfL Wolfsburg in Nouri's second game in charge getting their season. The Czech international has himself thrived so far under him, scoring in that Wolfsburg game as well as grabbing two assists against 1. FSV Mainz 05 and SV Darmstadt 98.

“We have worked well together with him so far,” he said. “He has helped us a lot in the last few days. The team is very satisfied with him.”

Bremen drew 2-2 with Darmstadt at the weekend, with Gebre Selassie admitting the side had played poorly in the first half, which they finished 1-0 down. They then turned around that deficit to lead 2-1 in the second half, before an Antonio-Mirko Colak equaliser denied them all three points.

And Gebre Selassie felt that tactical changes made by Nouri made a big difference. “Our substitutions and the change of tactics both bore fruit,” he said. “In the second half we did considerably better and deservedly went in front.”

A “great challenge” for Nouri

Nouri had initially taken charge of the side on an interim basis after Skripnik lost his job after just three Bundesliga games this season. However on Sunday the club confirmed he would remain in charge for the rest of the season.

“Alexander Nouri has shown in recent weeks that he can work well with the team and has already achieved a lot with them,” said sporting director Frank Baumann on the club’s website. “We’ve decided that he deserves the chance to continue on this path.”

Nouri himself admitted that the job would be a “great challenge”, but believes it will be a success. “We have a good squad, great coaches and staff that ensure things run perfectly,” he said. “The facilities are excellent too. I’m looking forward to it.”

Quotes via Kicker and Werder Bremen.