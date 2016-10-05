Aue bring in Haas as cover for Männel

On Wednesday, Daniel Haas came out of free agency to sign for Erzgebirge Aue.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper signed a one-year deal at the Erzgebirgsstadion, primarily to replace the injured Martin Männel.

Männel, a cult hero and club captain, dislocated his elbow and is out for the foreseeable future but Haas is a good fit for the role on such short notice.

Haas has plenty of experience

Having conceded seven goals in the two-and-a-half games that Männel has missed since dislocating his elbow, Robert Jendrusch has hardly been eased into the role.

The youngster certainly hasn't disgraced himself but the defence has looked more disorganised since the captain has had to bow out.

The thinking could be that of an experienced stopper will be able to do just that, and with over 130 2. Bundesliga games under his belt Haas is well qualified in that sense.

Having been with Hannover 96, Eintracht Frankfurt, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and, most recently 1. FC Union Berlin the shot-stopper is well-versed up and down the divisions.

Haas had been the first choice goalkeeper at Union until the arrival of Jakob Busk, who displaced him in the second-half of last season.

Dotchev and Leonhardt have their say on the new arrival

Club President, Helge Leonhard began by saying that the injury to their captain had "taken the security from the team" in recent games.

He did say that Jendrusch had been "thrown in cold water", yet had "presented himself well" and that the young goalkeeper "is the future".

Head coach, Pavel Dotchev said: "Daniel brings a lot of substance and personality. It represents a gain for the team."

He added, "We don't want to risk anything in the next games and give away any important points."

Quotes via FC Erzgebirge Aue's official club website.