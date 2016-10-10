Netherlands 0-1 France: Pogba strike seals narrow win over Dutch

A first-half strike from Paul Pogba was enough to give France a narrow 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

France dominated in the first period, with chances from Raphael Varane and Kevin Gameiro before Pogba fired in the only goal.

Vincent Jassen, Gameiro, Pogba and Memphis Depay all came close in what was a closely contested second period, but the three points belonged to Didier Deschamps' side.

A strong start

Coming off their 4-1 win over Bulgaria, France headed to the Amsterdam Arena looking to inflict defeat on the Dutch in World Cup qualifying since 2001.

Les Blues made a good start to the proceedings, with their first opportunity coming just four minutes.

It was a start to a good night for Dimitri Payet, who got on the score sheet in the Stade de France on Friday.

He turned provider this time as he whipped a corner in, but Varane glanced his header wide.

Their next chance came 11 minutes later, as Blaise Matuidi played it through for Gameiro, but his effort was well saved by Maarten Stekelenburg.

Above: Paul Pogba's effort hitting the back of the net in France's 1-0 win over the Netherlands | Photo: Getty Images

Taking the lead in some style

A lot had been made of Pogba since his world record to Manchester United, but he showed that it was money well spent as he gave France the lead on the half-hour mark.

It all stemmed from Laurent Koscielny as he fed the ball to Payet who squared it to Pogba. The midfielder took a few touches before firing it in from 30 yards out as Stekelenburg couldn't keep it out.

Above: Vincent Jassen's shot was blocked by Laurent Koscielny in France's 1-0 win over the Netherlands | Photo: Getty Images

Nearly slipped up

Payet was looking for a slice of the action, as they looked for a second before the break. The West Ham starlet try to curl one from long-range but it was well saved by Stekelenburg.

He almost became the villan, as his back pass was straight into the path of Janssen, his effort was blocked by Koscielny and appeals were waved away as it struck his hand.

Coming close

The Tottenham striker came even closer just after the break, he did well to get the better of Varane, but his effort let him down as he lashed it into the side-netting.

Pogba almost capped off a perfect night, as he played the ball over the top to Gameiro. He did well to bring the ball down, but couldn't beat the onrushing Stekelenburg, and Antoine Griezmann scuffed the rebound.

Above: Paul Pogba heading a shot towards goal in France's 1-0 win over the Netherlands | Photo: Getty Images

At the death

Pogba came very close to finishing off the game, he managed to get on the end of Payet's corner, but the effort was straight at Stekelenburg.

The last opportunity of the match fell to the home side, and they came very close to snatching a point.

The ball was played over the Memphis who could only muster up a half opportunity, but Hugo Lloris did well to keep it out and preserve the three points.