More bad luck for Bertram sees him sidelined until 2017

On Monday, it was revealed that Sören Bertram's time on the treatment table would be extended due to cartilage damage.

The Erzgebirge Aue attacker was previously sidelined due to an injury at his former club, Hallescher FC when he joined in the summer.

He will now not return this year and is targeting a return in 2017 at best, according to the club officials.

Another body blow

Aue knew the risk they were taking when bringing Bertram to the club, as the winger was recovering from a torn ACL.

However after his showing with Halle where he and Osayamen Osawe essentially kept the club up on their own, it was inevitable he was going to be snapped up.

The Violets took him on for free while Osawe headed for 1. FC Kaiserslautern, though Bertram is going to have to wait even longer to make his return.

Head coach, Pavel Dotchev wasn't regretful: "With his class, a healthy Bertram would not have ended up with us. The fact that it now takes longer, no-one could've imagined."

After notching up nine goals and eight assists in 30 games for Halle last season, he took his tally to 24 goals and 25 assists for the club.

Bertram had previously spent time with VfL Bochum, FC Augsburg and, where he learned his footballing trade, Hamburger SV.

Attacking intent not the main concern for Aue

While Aue fans will be keen to see Bertram link up with the likes of Mario Kvesic and Pascal Köpke, it has been the defensive side of things that has been poor recently.

Since Martin Männel was sidelined with injury, the defence has looked a shadow of its former self with Steven Breitkreuz and Julian Riedel not up to scratch in previous games.

Daniel Haas' emergency arrival should steady the ship somewhat but relationships will need to be forged quickly if Aue are to halt their woes at the back.