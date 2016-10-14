FC St. Pauli 1-2 Erzgebirge Aue: Breitkreuz hammer blow leaves die Freibeuter rock bottom

A late goal from Steve Breitkreuz kept FC St. Pauli routed to the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga table, as Erzgebirge Aue picked up a massive three points.

St. Pauli had taken the lead inside the first three minutes after Breitkreuz had given away a soft penalty, which was converted by Marvin Ducksch. However a back-heel from Pascal Köpke meant the sides were level at the break.

Breitkreuz could have given away another penalty in the second half, and Ducksch had a goal disallowed for the hosts, but Breitkreuz rose above Ducksch to head in a free-kick in the last minute to seal a 2-1 win.

Both sides in need of points

St. Pauli came into the game propping up the table. After losing their first three games they had gone three games unbeaten, but then before the international break they lost 2-0 to both 1. FC Union Berlin and Hannover 96.

They made three changes from the side that started against Hannover. Vegar Eggen Hedenstad, Jan-Philipp Kalla and Aziz Bouhaddouz dropped to the bench in favour of Christopher Avevor, Jeremy Dudziak and Ducksch.

Aue have struggled for consistency this season, and had gone three games without a win after winning against Dynamo Dresden a month ago. They were beaten 4-2 by VfL Bochum in a thriller two weeks ago, leaving them just two points ahead of St. Pauli in fourteenth place.

Former Union Berlin goalkeeper Daniel Haas was handed a debut following his arrival as cover for the injured Martin Männel, and he replaced youngster Robert Jendrusch in goal. Also coming in were Sebastian Hertner, Louis Samson and Nicky Adler, with Fabian Kalig and Cebio Soukou dropping to the bench, and Christian Tiffert suspended.

Aue dominate but need Köpke magic to draw level

It was the perfect start for St. Pauli, who were awarded a penalty in just the second minute when Breitkreuz tugged Dudziak down. It looked a little soft, but the home side weren’t complaining, especially after Ducksch converted the spot kick, with Haas going the wrong way.

Despite the early goal it was Aue that had the better of things after that. They didn’t produce many clear-cut chances though, with St. Pauli defending reasonably well. That said, Dudziak gave the ball away in a dangerous position, but Köpke didn’t test Robin Himmelmann with his shot.

He would have a much better chance soon after though. Found by Simon Skarlatidis with a long ball, his shot look innocuous, but it was on target, and Himmelmann was at full-stretch to keep it away from goal.

St. Pauli started to impose themselves on the game more, with Christopher Buchtmann having a fantastic chance go just wide from a good ball from Ducksch, who himself was then denied from a double chance, the first saved by Haas and the second off a defender.

But just when the home side were looking the more threatening, Aue struck. Soukou, who had come on for an injured Adler, beat Daniel Buballa on the right, with Köpke showing immense skill in back-heeling his cross well past Himmelmann to equalise.

Breitkreuz strikes late blow for Aue

Neither side created many chances early in the second half. Waldemar Sobota shot over following a throw-in for St. Pauli, whilst a long-range attempt from Philipp Riese sailed over for Aue, before Soukou cut inside from the left into the box, only to shoot straight at Himmelmann.

St. Pauli had big shouts for a penalty when Bouhaddouz, introduced in place of Choi, was brought down just inside the area when Breitkreuz fell onto his leg. The referee wasn’t interested.

They then had a goal, correctly, disallowed. Ducksch was set up for an easy tap in by Dudziak and then Cenk Sahin, however he did so having clearly been offside when the ball was played, so his celebrations were cut short.

And in the last minute came the cruel blow. Aue were awarded a free-kick to the left of the box, which was taken by Mirnes Pepic. Breitkreuz outjumped Ducksch to head it in at the far post to earn a massive three points for his side. St. Pauli were left to contemplate another week at the bottom of the table.