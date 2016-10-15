Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Bayern Munich: 10-man Frankfurt fight-back to earn a draw

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich couldn't be separated on Saturday afternoon, in an incredibly entertaining 2-2 draw.

Arjen Robben gave the vistiors the lead before Szabolcs Huszti popped up with an equaliser just before the break.

Joshua Kimmich then put Bayern ahead once more, yet Marco Fabian ensured that the hosts came away with a share of the spoils.

Level at the break after breathless opening

Frankfurt showed early promise in the game as Rebic went close with an early header, although it was routinely saved by Manuel Neuer. Normal service resumed not long after, though as Lukas Hradecky had to be quick off his line on several occasions to deny any Bayern attacks before they properly developed.

However, there was very little he could do when Robben opened the scoring after 10 minutes. A wonderful, raking long ball from Mats Hummels picked out the run of David Alaba on the left. The Austrian did well to pick out the run of his Dutch team-mate on the edge of the area, and a clever touch and volleyed finish gave his side the lead.

Frankfurt responded immediately and were the width of the ball away from getting back on level terms. Rebic, who was very lively early on, whipped in a dangerous cross to the back post and found Timothy Chandler. The American volleyed at goal but saw that effort cannon back off the post, before Hummels blocked Marco Fabian's header.

Jerome Boateng proved to be Bayern's saviour after the half-hour mark as he denied both Rebic and Alexander Meier with goal-saving tackles. Neuer was almost caught out by a looping Chandler effort but scurried back just in time to clear before the whole ball had crossed the goal-line.

It looked like Frankfurt's effort had been in vain but finally the ball fell in their favour to grab a deserved equaliser. Bursting through the middle Huszti nearly got past the Bayern back-line the first time but a kind deflection saw him in on goal before driving the ball into the far corner to restore parity from 14 yards.

Entertainment continues into the second half

Carlo Ancelotti began the second half with a change as he brought off Xabi Alonso for Renato Sanches in a bid to liven up the game. The Bavarians seemed to take inspiration from Sanches' hustle and bustle, and a great team move eventually saw the ball shifted to Kingsley Coman yet his effort smacked off the base of the post.

Frankfurt weren't afforded the same time on the ball as they were in the first half and were being forced further and further back into their shell. It took a superb, one-handed save to keep out a powerful curler from Robben, and Hradecky again had to be alert to deny Coman in a one-on-one situation.

From the resulting corner however, Bayern finally got themselves ahead again. A quickly worked corner into the near post found Muller, who spun round and fired the ball into Hummels on the edge of the area. His strike was heading off target by Kimmich rescued the situation and fired past the Finnish stopper from close range.

From there both teams went from end to end but neither could make much headway. That resulted in the pair delving into a game in nasty fouls, which eventually came to a head - in literal terms - as Huszti went forehead-to-forehead with both Sanches and Alaba which saw Bastian Dankert take action and show him a second yellow card.

It looked like Bayern would be fairly comfortable from there but Frankfurt had other ideas. Chandler was again the thorn in their side as he collected a pass from Branimir Hrgota and cut inside before firing at goal. Much like Hummels' effort, it was going wide but Fabian was on hand to deflect the ball in with his chest.

Hrgota and Robert Lewandowski both had chances to win the game although neither could finish, as the tussle ended all-square. The champions most certainly haven't done themselves justice in the last few games, although the Eagles' revival this term has been something that Niko Kovac deserves huge praise for.