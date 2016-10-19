Bayern Munich 4-1 PSV Eindhoven: Home side end winless run in style

Bayern Munich got back on track in Group D of the UEFA Champions League with a well-deserved 4-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Even though Luciano Narsingh's goal sent flutters into Bayern stomachs just before the break after Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich gave the hosts a two-goal lead.

Any fears were wiped out by Robert Lewandowski's header, and Arjen Robben capped off a fine individual performance with a last-gasp goal

Bayern deservedly ahead at the break

Bayern were on it from the off, clearly keen to make up their previous draws in the league, set about taking down PSV with the exciting brand of football that Carlo Ancelotti's sides are known for. Robben shot into the side-netting and Lewandowski over; the home side had set out their stall for the evening.

Their patience and persistence finally paid off as the probing play found a crack in PSV's concentration. After winning a corner, Robben spied an open and free Müller in the area. A quick corner is something seldom seen in football, but it worked a treat as the latter slammed the ball home at the second time of asking from close range.

One became two soon after, as Philipp Cocu was left wondering what he was meant to do. The second goal has a touch of fortune after David Alaba burst past his man before a deflection looped the ball over to the back post. Jeroen Zoet was utterly helpless as Kimmich headed into an empty net from on the goal-line.

In the midst of the two goals in eight minutes, Zoet was fighting a losing battle to keep his side in the game. Hector Moreno turned an Alaba cross on the bar and after Kimmich had doubled Bayern's lead, the Dutch stopper made good saves from the youngster and Robben as the Bavarians peppered his goal.

Ancelotti's men were cruising but didn't heed the initial warning when Gastón Pereiro had a well-worked goal disallowed for offside. After losing the ball on the edge of the PSV area, Narsingh led the counter charge and was fed through into the box by Pereiro; still with work to do, he shot past Manuel Neuer with a superb strike off the post.

Lewandowski and Robben cap off a fine performance

The second half began as the first ended, aside from Lewandowski's effort past the post. PSV were coming at Bayern with real purpose and Luuk de Jong's header came close to levelling, but not as close as Pereiro's close-range volley. The winger chest the ball down without pressure, bringing a superb reaction stop from Neuer.

Despite the Dutch side making all the early running, the crucial goal came before the break as the home side put the game to bed. Robben's trademark dart into the box and shift inside wasn't defended at all well by PSV and when his shot was saved by Zoet, Lewandowski was on hand to head home from close range.

That strike killed the game and the tempo but Bayern broke the monotony with a fine team goal. Javi Martinez was stood at the side of the pitch for what seemed an eternity before he came on, and it was only Thiago's superb ball over the top to find Robben's head that brought him into the game; the Dutchman nodded home with ease.