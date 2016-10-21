VfB Stuttgart 2-1 1860 Munich: Controversial decision denies Sechzig an unlikely point

VfB Stuttgart won a frantic match against 1860 Munich to bounce straight back from their shock defeat at Dynamo Dresden last weekend. However the visitors had a late equaliser wrongly disallowed.

Berkay Özcan and Simon Terodde put the hosts ahead as they raced in to the lead, but they were pulled back to 2-1 by Levent Aycicek’s free-kick.

Stuttgart, and especially Carlos Mané, had a spate of chances in the second half, but Nico Karger should have earned a point for Sechzig in stoppage time, only to be denied by an erroneous offside flag.

Changes aplenty made by both managers

Stuttgart have made a stuttering start to life in the 2. Bundesliga, with the brilliance of their victory against SpVgg Greuther Fürth just before the international break a stark contrast to their shocking 5-0 defeat to the previously out-of-form Dresden last on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, Hannes Wolf made plenty of changes from that game. One was to bring back the fit again Terodde, whilst Toni Sunjic, Özcan and Takuma Asano were also in.

Hajime Hosogai was out with a broken toe, whilst Florian Klein, Benjamin Pavard and Alexandru Maxim dropped to the bench. Also on the bench for the first time in 13 months was Daniel Ginczek, who made make an appearance in the latter stages.

The pressure has been mounting on 1860 and head coach Kosta Runjaić. They had won just twice this season, and were without a win in five games. They lost their third game on the bounce against Fortuna Düsseldorf last weekend.

They made even more changes than Stuttgart, with just five of those who started against Düsseldorf retaining their places in the starting 11. Coming in were Rodnei, Romuald Lacazette, Aycicek, Daylon Classen, Florian Neuhaus and Victor Andrade. Neuhaus was making his first team debut.

Stuttgart pegged back after another quick start

Whilst not as early as the first two goals against Fürth, Stuttgart got off to another quick start at home to quickly banish any lingering demons. Like in that game, they cut apart the 1860 defence, with Mané setting up Özcan to shoot through Jan Zimmermann.

Stuttgart had a chance to extend their lead just minutes later, when Kevin Großkreutz found Asano, but he could only hit the side netting. At the other end, a Maximillian Wittek free-kick was on target, but palmed away by Mitchell Langerak.

A corner won with a Mané back-heel led to the second goal for the hosts. Christian Gentner’s header was kept out by Zimmermann, but the rebound eventually fell to Timo Baumgartl who appeared put the ball home, although replays suggested it was in fact Terodde with the final touch.

Stuttgart’s momentum was halted though as the game became more physical, and 1860 were able to create more chances. It was through a set-piece that they pulled a goal back, with Aycicek sending his free-kick straight in over the wall and past Langerak.

Before the break Stuttgart came close to restoring their two-goal advantage. A Gentner shot took a deflection off Rodnei, which completely caught out Zimmermann. Fortunately for him, the ball drifted wide.

Assistant referee denies visitors a point

There were more yellow cards than clear chances in the early part of the second half, with four yellows to go with five in the first half. Asano though had a great chance to score, but mishit his shot after a free-kick from the left was flicked on by Gentner.

But Stuttgart began to assert their dominance again in the final twenty minutes. Terodde saw a shot drift wide, but that was nothing compared to what came next.

The former VfL Bochum striker had Zimmermann beaten, but from a tight angle couldn’t quite direct it in. Mané though at the other post should have been able to score himself, but somehow he couldn’t get the ball to cross the line either.

More chances came the way of Mané, but he couldn’t convert them. After Terodde robbed Jan Mauersberger on the by-line, Gentner found Mané with his cross, but the Sporting CP loanee headed wide. And then he connected with a Maxim free-kick, with the same result. Zimmermann was meanwhile required to make a great save after a long-range shot from his namesake Matthias Zimmermann.

The final ten minutes were frantic as both sides went in search of a goal, but it was 1860 who should have got the equaliser. Sascha Mölders had an effort deflected, but then Karger headed the ball into the back of the net. The flag went for offside against Stefan Mugosa, but replays showed it was an incorrect decision.

It was a decision which cost them a point, but saved all three for Stuttgart, who would have been left to rue their missed chances in the second half had they not held on.