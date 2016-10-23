Klostermann extends with Leipzig

RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann has extended his contract at the Bundesliga club for a further five-years.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Klostermann said: “I am very happy and very proud to be a part of this club, and to be allowed to continue my journey. I hope now that of course I can come back as quickly as possible.”

The defender also said that the contract extension is a ‘nice chapter’ in what has been a horrendous season for the full back. Klostermann has only featured once for Leipzig this season, a 1-0 win at home to Borussia Dortmund, due to a ACL tear the youngster suffered in training shortly after the first international break of the season.

The 20-year-old right back is one of the most promising players in Leipzig’s deep pool of talented youngsters. After joining Leipzig from VfL Bochum in 2014, Klostermann has been a mainstay for die Bullen since his arrival.

Plenty of potential

The defender has featured in over 50 games for Leipzig, and last season Klostermann only missed four league games, as RB Leipzig won promotion to the Bundesliga seven years after the club was founded.

The full back has also made an impact on the international stage, staring for Germany in the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio. Klostermann featured in every game for die Mannschaft, and even bagged an unlikely goal in the semi-finals against Nigeria, as Germany claimed a silver medal after an intense penalty shoot-out against the host nation, Brazil.

Despite Klostermann’s absence from the Leipzig aide, the newly promoted side have started life in the top tier of German football with flying colours. Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side currently lay 5th with a game in hand, and a win this weekend against Werder Bremen will see them go 2nd in the league, just two points behind Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.