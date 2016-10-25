FC St. Pauli 0-2 Hertha BSC: Last season's DFB-Pokal semi-finalists through to Third Round

Hertha BSC are comfortably through to the Third Round of the DFB-Pokal with a 2-0 victory in Hamburg over FC St. Pauli.

Die Freibeuter are bottom of the 2. Bundesliga but put in a resolute display, with their defences only breached late on in the first half by Mitchell Weiser.

Valentin Stocker scored in the second half to send the side third in the Bundesliga through to next age.

Few chances taken by Hertha

St. Pauli were looking to repeat their famous 4-3 extra time victory over Hertha in the Pokal back in December 2005, however the contrasting fortunes of the sides in the league made that look unlikely. Hertha have lost only to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, whilst St. Pauli had a sole league win and were looking up at the other 17 teams in the 2. Bundesliga.

Hertha made just two changes from the side that beat 1. FC Köln at the weekend. Alexander Esswein and Genki Harahuchi were given a rest, with Peter Pekarík and Stocker, who was suspended for that game, recalled.

St. Pauli made five changes from their latest defeat to SV Sandhausen, with Ewald Lienen handing a debut to Brian Koglin in defence. Daniel Buballa, Maurice Litka, Ryo Miyaichi and Kyoung-Rok Choi were also brought into the starting line-up.

Weiser finds way through resolute defence

The game had barely been going a couple of minutes before it had to be halted due to smoke from flares set off in the away end affecting visibility on the pitch.

Once play got back underway, it quickly looked like it would be difficult for Hertha to break down St. Pauli. They defended excellently, with Avevor particularly impressive, although a poor ball from Choi gave Hertha their best early chance, but the ever-dependable Robin Himmelmann kept out Stocker’s side-footed shot.

St. Pauli created little, but five minutes before the break they had their first and only chance of the half. Miyaichi crossed to Litka, who got round Niklas Stark to shoot, only to see it wide.

That might have woken Hertha up, as they scored shortly after. Vedad Ibisevic was able to beat Avevor, with Salomon Kalou finding Weiser, who came into the box and beat Himmelmann with his shot.

Stocker doubles the advantage

Both sides had excellent chances early in the second half. After a one-two with Ibisevic, Kalou had a shot sent out by Himmelmann off the woodwork, whilst for St. Pauli a free-kick was played out to Litka, whose deflected shot was tipped wide by Rune Jarstein.

That led to a retaken corner, from which Hertha countered and scored. Stocker headed in at the far post after Weiser had gotten round who before crossing to his man.

St. Pauli’s chances of getting a result now looked unlikely, but Himmelmann kept them from going further behind. First he tipped wide a botched clearance from Buballa, before an excellent reaction save from Marvin Plattenhardt’s header from the corner.

St. Pauli had one final chance to make it interesting with ten minutes remaining. One substitute, Cenk Sahin, found another in Fafà Picault with his cross, and the American headed into the bar. The final chance for Hertha fell to Julian Schieber, another replacement, but he shot wide.

However Hertha were comfortably through to the Third Round, although there will be concern over Sebastian Langkamp who went off injured early in the second half. A better performance from St. Pauli, who will now concentrate on their troubles in the league.