Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Augsburg: Holders ease into next round

Philipp Lahm, Julian Green and David Alaba secured a routine 3-1 win for Bayern Munich over FC Augsburg, despite Ji-Dong Won's strike and missed penalties for both.

Lahm and Green give Bayern a comfortable lead

Any hope that Augsburg had of keeping out their hosts was wiped out almost immediately. After Thiago won the ball back in midfield, he fired it wide to Lahm. The right-back played a nifty one-two with Thomas Müller; he got the ball back to shift past his man and then fire hard and low into the bottom right corner with real confidence.

It went rather stale for almost the entire half after the second-minute opener, with Thiago and Renato Sanches firing over from distance as the only real highlights.

Then, finally, Bayern got the second goal that their patience and dominance deserved. It all came from the right wing once more, as Lahm fed Müller on the flank. He produced a good cross towards the penalty spot and Green rose highest to head at goal. Marwin Hitz should have done better, but redeemed himself by saving from Mats Hummels.

Missed penalties, Ji stunner and Alaba rounds things off

The second half began in curious fashion as Hummels gave away a penalty for pushing Gojko Kacar in the back. It was soft but Sascha Stegemann pointed to the spot nevertheless, but Ji couldn't convert as Manuel Neuer produced a superb save. The rebound fell for Daniel Baier, but so did he and the midfielder missed the open net.

What Ji could do, Müller bettered just eight minutes later. Georg Teigl was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area and another spot-kick was given. This time the goalkeeper wasn't needed as the Bayern man ballooned the ball over the bar from 12 yards.

That seemed to give Augsburg another shot in the arm. Philipp Max's cross was almost met by Ji but the lone forward soon showed what he could do with 20 minutes left. The ball was played forward into the left channel and, all on his own, Ji drove at Jerome Boateng before rifling an outrageous finish into the roof of the net past Neuer.

Unfortunately for Augsburg, that was as good as things got and Bayern were relatively comfortable for the remainder of the game. In fact they would add a third as Alaba, who had only just come off the bench, managed to squeeze the ball past Hitz after Arturo Vidal had set him up. The holders, as expected, got through with minimal fuss.