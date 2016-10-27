Andrade tears ACL in DFB-Pokal tie

1860 Munich winger Victor Andrade is set for a lengthy spell out on the side-lines after suffering an ACL injury.

Andrade picked up the devastating injury in Munich’s DFB-Pokal round-of-16 match against Würzburger Kickers. The Brazilian winger came on for Nico Karger as the game restarted for the second half, however the 21-year-old attacker was brought off just 21 minutes later for Levent Aycicek, after Andrade went down on the 67th minute mark.

MRI scan proves the worst

1860 Munich sporting director Thomas Eichin claimed after the match that the injury didn’t look serious, however an MRI scan showed that Andrade had in fact torn his ACL in his left knee, which can leave him out of first-team football for over six months.

Munich head coach Kosta Runjaic spoke about Andrade’s injury, saying: "Of course it is a shock to us. And I feel especially sorry for Victor. We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery."

Andrade is at the Lions on a season-long loan spell from Portuguese side Benfica, and the reigning Liga NOS champions could be tempted to cut the loan short, and recall the talented Brazilian winger for better treatment and rehab in Lisbon.

From Brazil to Bavaria

Touted as ‘the next Neymar’, the 21-year-old winger joined the Portuguese giants in 2013 from Santos for a reported fee of €600,000 after impressing at the Brazilian club after making his debut at the age of 16.

However, his career after leaving the country of Samba has been slow. Andrade featured heavily for Benfica’s B team in 2014, and only made a handful of substitute appearances for Os Aguias in 2015.

A loan spell to fellow Liga NOS side Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2016 ultimately failed, as Andrade failed to make an impact for Os Vimaranenses.

The move to Germany was next for the Brazilian, and before his ACL injury, Andrade impressed for the Munich side, scoring in a substitute appearance against St Pauli.