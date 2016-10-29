FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski and Robben star in routine win

A Robert Lewandowski brace and Arjen Robben's effort sealed a comfortable 3-1 win for Bayern Munich over FC Augsburg, who grabbed a consolation with Ja-Cheol Koo.

Lewandowski and Robben give Bayern the lead

Unlike in their cup tie, Augsburg managed to keep things tight in the early stages and not concede after two minutes. However, Bayern still had their chances and a sublime through-ball from Douglas Costa put Robert Lewandowski through on goal. Marwin Hitz was out quickly to collect, though.

Despite Paul Verhaegh's shot from distance causing Manuel Neuer problems, it was the champions who went ahead. It was a quick, clinical counter that ended a near 500-minute long goal drought for Lewandowski. It came to a head when Arjen Robben came inside and fired the ball into the Pole's feet, who finished well past Hitz.

One became two just two minutes later, as the visitors found their groove. Lewandowski found himself behind the Augsburg defence and attempted to pick out Costa, though Verhaegh made a crucial interception. Unfortunately for the captain, that fell straight back to Lewandowski and he squared for Robben to thunder into the empty net.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were comfortable up until the break, where they afforded a huge chance to Ja-Cheol Koo. Xabi Alonso uncharacteristically gave up possession when he passed straight to Koo, though Neuer was able to recover the situation by making a smart save to his right as Bayern went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

More of the same in the second half

Any hopes of rescuing a point went within the first two minutes of the restart as a fatal mistake helped Bayern to score their third. Gojko Kacar's pass across his box was picked up 25 yards from goal by Robben, and the winger threaded in Lewandowski to round Hitz and Christoph Janker to finish with real class.

Lewandowski had another chance after Ausgburg had gone for a slightly more defensive approach, though Hitz made a very good save when one-on-one.

That seemed to give the hosts more belief, as another Alonso mistake was punished this time around. His poor clearing header gave the hosts a chance to push on, and Daniel Baier - totally unmarked - ended up with the ball to cut across for Koo to fire past a scrambling, helpless Neuer.

In what was a surprise turn, the closing stages were dominated by Mats Hummels' chances to extend Bayern's lead. Despite multiple attempts to head home, a combination of Hitz and near misses prevented the centre-back from grabbing a goal of his own. It mattered little, though, as his side ran out comfortable winners.