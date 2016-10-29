Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Schalke 04: Revierderby ends goalless despite chances on both sides

Despite the best efforts of both sides, neither Borussia Dortmund or Schalke 04 could break the deadlock in a tight, tense nil-all draw.

Team news

Fresh from DFB-Pokal exploits, Markus Weinzierl opted for five changes. Sead Kolasinac, Johannes Geis, Alessandro Schöpf, Leon Goretzka and Franco di Santo came into the starting side at the expense of Junior Caicara, Benjamin Stambouli, Abdul Baba Rahman, Yevhen Konoplyanka (bench) and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (injured).

As for Thomas Tuchel, he made six alterations from the side that scraped through against 1. FC Union Berlin on penalties.

Roman Weidenfeller, Adrian Ramos, Jacob Bruun Larsen (bench), Emre Mor, Nuri Sahin (not in squad), Gonzalo Castro (injured) were replaced by Roman Bürki, Julian Weigl, Shinji Kagawa, Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembelé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

First half fails to spark

As is expected of the Revierderby, the tempo was high from the get-go. Schalke had the first chance from what was a superb move that started with Benedikt Höwedes and involved several team-mates before Schöpf slid in Maximilian Meyer. The make-shift centre-forward looked set to shoot, only for Sokratis' last-ditch block to keep him out.

Dortmund were struggling to break down their Ruhr neighbours and their high defensive line left a lot to be desired. Another Schalke break needed another desperate tackle to prevent the Royal Blues from taking full advantage, as di Santo was able to pull the trigger. In possession, at least, the home side looked reasonably comfortable.

Di Santo again saw the ball break kindly but Dortmund bodies prevented him from getting a shot off, though the hosts were starting to steady. Both sets of fans were beginning to grow frustrated with Felix Brych, however. His inability to let the game flow was increasing the frustration in a game that didn't need any more added.

Chances were at a premium right up until half-time, yet the bookings did not ease up and five players were booked before the interval. Neither side would find a way through in the build-up to the break. Schalke looked more dangerous and BVB had more possession but it was a struggle for the attackers at either end of the pitch.

Dortmund dominate but can't grab a goal

What was missing in the first-half soon appeared in the second as both teams finally came forward in a bid to break the deadlock. Dembélé had a handball appeal turned down on Höwedes, which would have been harsh given his proximity to the Frenchman, while a stunning Geis cross-field ball played in Kolasinac but for Bürki to make a good save.

Dortmund then had the best chance of the match to open the scoring as a flowing move saw Lukasz Piszczek cross towards Pulisic, who nodded the ball across the face and to Dembélé at the back post. The winger connected well, perhaps too well and saw the ball rocket back off the woodwork and away to safety.

It was tense and tight for a period though BVB came back with a big push to try and get the goal that their play warranted. Two great opportunities would follow, one from a magical move by Götze. He exchanged intricate passes with Dembélé before Ralf Fährmann halted his poked effort. The second saw Kolasinac make a goal-saving tackle.

Both teams had late chances to grab a dramatic winner. Unfortunately, Aubameyang and Nabil Bentaleb couldn't quite find the target from difficult angles. The draw does no favours for either side in their chase for a UEFA Champions League spot; BVB sit fifth buut could drop back down tomorrow, while Schalke are 12th.