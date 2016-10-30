TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1-0 Hertha BSC: Süle maintains Die Kraichgauer's unbeaten start to the season

Julian Nagelsmann's TSG 1899 Hoffenheim side kept up their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season as they defeated Hertha BSC 1-0 at the Rhein-Neckar Arena to move up to third.

Niklas Süle scored the only goal of the game just after the half-hour mark as the hosts missed a number of chances to win the game by more than the one goal.

Pal Dardai's Hertha side wasn't at their best in the game and will need to improve in their next few games if they want to keep up their good start to the new season.

Süle scored the only goal of the game for the hosts

After a very good start for the visitors in which Allan forced Oliver Baumann into making a good save down to his right, it really was the perfect half for the home side.

Süle served warning before he did eventually score the opening goal of the game after the half-hour mark. The warning came early on when he a headed a corner towards goal but it was cleared off the line by Fabian Lustenberger.

The visitors didn't learn their lesson though as a free-kick swung into the box by Kerem Demirbay found the defender, who powered his header into the net.

Pavel Kadeřábek also hit the bar for the hosts with a powerful header which saw the keeper beaten while Lukas Rupp was played through on goal on two occasions during the half but he saw his efforts saved by Rune Jarstein, who was single-handedly keeping his side in the game.

The visitors, therefore, were happy to hear the half-time whistle go so they could regroup before coming back out in the second half hoping to play much better and get back into the game.

The regrouping almost paid it's rewards for the visitors as they created their best chance of the game within a couple of minutes after the restart.

Jarstein made a number of saves to keep the score down

Vedad Ibisevic, who usually is more reliable in front of goal, found himself with space in the box but his poor shot was easily saved by Baumann to let the hosts of the hook.

That chance woke the hosts up again as they started to create a lot of chances but failed to get the second goal.

Rupp did brilliantly to beat his man and square the ball the Sandro Wagner in space in the box but somehow he failed to score as Jarstein kept it out of the net.

Andrej Kramaric then wasted two big chances late on to make the game safe.

Firstly instead of crossing the ball to teammates in a better position in the box he selfishly went for goal and saw his shot saved by Jarstein.

The second chance though was the one he should have scored from. He was given the ball with no one around in the box but he couldn't manage to put the ball into the net as Jarstein got back into position to keep it out but he shouldn't have been allowed too.

Luckily for the striker though good defending from the hosts throughout the game meant that it only took the one goal to give the hosts the deserved win.