Gareth Bale signs a new five-and-a-half year contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that forward Gareth Bale has signed a new five-and-a-half year deal, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022.

Signed on the dotted line

The Welshman has become the latest Galatico to sign on the dotted line, joining the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

It has been a stellar three years since Bale's then record £85.3m move from Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old has won two Champions League titles in that time, with 62 goals in 135 appearances.

It is reported that the new deal will make him the best paid player on the planet, believed to be worth £600,000 a week before tax, and with the buyout clause of £900m.

Patience paid off

Ronaldo is the next player expected to sign a new deal, and he was on top form in Madrid's 4-1 win over Alaves.

The Portuguese not only scored a hat-trick, but also missed a penalty, and Zinedine Zidane praised the performance of his talisman.

"I'm pleased with the match," Zidane told realmadrid.com. "I'm impressed with the perseverance we showed because the first half and the start of the second were not easy."

He continued: "It's great that Cristiano Ronaldo scored, and that he did so three times is even better. We are happy with his performance."

Zidane concluded: "We are always going to ask that he scores goals but he was good in every aspect. Let's hope it stays that way. He has a lot of patience and showed today that with hard work anything is possible."

Real Madrid will take on Legia Warsaw in the Champions League at the the Polish Army Stadium on Wednesday, November 2 with kick-off at 7:45pm BST.