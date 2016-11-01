Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP Preview: Hosts looking to secure qualification to the knockout stages

On Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League, Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund side host Sporting CP at the Westfalenstadion in Group F looking to put themselves within a point of qualifying for the knockout stages.

One win in seven for the hosts

The Black and Yellows are going through a really difficult time at the minute as they have only managed to win one of their last seven games in all competitions.

The one victory though did come against Sporting away from home in matchday three in Portugal when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Julian Weigl scored in a 2-1 victory.

Their bad form domestically has seen them fall to fifth in the Bundesliga with their most recent result a 0-0 draw against Schalke on Saturday which is not where they want to be as they are supposed to be the nearest challengers to Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Lions on a similarly bad run

On the other hand, Jorge Jesus' side are also in a bit of a poor patch of form at the moment. They only managed to draw at Nacional on Friday which meant they have gone three games without a win.

Overall they have only won three of their last nine games in all competitions and away from home they have only won two of their last six in all competitions this season.

The good thing for the side though is that they are scoring goals away from home which will give them heart ahead of the game given the fact that Dortmund have only kept two clean sheets from seven games at home this season.

Team news

In terms of injuries heading into the game, Tuchel will be without a number of key defensive players. Marcel Schmelzer, Erik Durm, Nevan Subotic and Raphael Guerreiro will also miss the game due to injury given the manager some slection headaches for the game.

Wingers Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle are also out fo the game with injury therefore meaning Christian Pulisic will once again start on the wing after impressing in the last few games.

The visitors are also without a few key players for the game. Left back Jefferson and midfield duo Radoslav Petrovic and Lukas Spalvis are all out of the game due to injury.

The good news though for the team is that Adrien Silva could make a return to the team which will give the team an important boost in a game they must get something from.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: (4-2-3-1) Burki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter, Passlack; Weigl, Castro; Pulisic, Gotze, Dembele; Aubameyang.

Sporting Lisbon: (4-3-3) Rui Patricio; Schelotto, Coates, Ruben, Semedo; Zeegelaar, William Carvalho, Elias; Gelson Martins, Markovic, Ruiz; Dost.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED).