Dynamo Dresden handed €60,000 fine and partial stadium closure by DFB

Dynamo Dresden have confirmed that they have been handed a €60,000 fine and a partial stadium closure by the DFB after the severed bull head incident against RB Leipzig.

It does not relate solely to that, but a series of more minor pyrotechnic and other offences have led to a suspended stadium ban also being brought into action.

That will close the blocks from K1 to K5 and result in over 9,000 fans in standing places being unable to attend a 2. Bundesliga match.

Dynamo are yet to decide whether or not they will appeal the punishment, if they choose not to then it will come into effect against SpVgg Greuther Fürth on November 20th.

A big hit to the bank balance

It is a large financial set-back that Dynamo did not want and certainly did not need, especially given the good news regarding the debt situation.

Having become debt free and ensuring that the TV money would be staying in the club's coffers, a hit of what is expected to be around €100,000 is hardly ideal.

The head of their ultras, Stefan Lehmann, has come out and said he wants to open discussions with the DFB to find a common ground over pyrotechnics.

Speaking to 19:53, a Dresden football talk show, he stressed the need to come together to avoid further fines that have only increased in recent years.

Things have been brilliant on the pitch this season

While this has been an ongoing issue ever since it happened, the footballing side of matters hasn't looked as promising in years.

Dynamo are comfortably in mid-table and with 19 points, they sit just six behind VfB Stuttgart in the final automatic promotion place.

Akaki Gogia and Niklas Hauptmann have been the stand-outs thus far, and the blend of youth and experience is working a treat.