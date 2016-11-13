Bochum hold on to Hochstätter

In their third attempt to find a new sporting director, Hamburger SV have failed to lure Christian Hochstätter from VfL Bochum.

The news broke late on Sunday evening, as it became clear that the 2. Bundesliga outfit had placed a huge premium on Hochstätter's head.

With the figures differing greatly, HSV are now set to move on to try and hunt down a suitable candidate once more.

Beiersdorfer sheds light on the revelation

CEO Dietmar Beiersdorfer, who has already tried and failed to bring in Nico-Jan Hoogma and Horst Heldt in recent weeks, feels Bochum's demands were "not acceptable".

It had been reported by Bild that the Ruhrpott side set out a €3m valuation, with HSV unwilling to put forward more than €500,000 for Hochstätter's services.

It's no real surprise that Bochum weren't pleased with the Volksparkstadion side's offer, especially given that he has a contract until 2020 at the Ruhrstadion.

A deal until 2019 and a figure of €1.6m originally seemed to have been enough, although Hans-Peter Villis opted to reject that apparent notion.

In relation to the possibility of a move happening, Hochstätter informed the ever-present Bundesliga giants of his position.

Beiersdorfer said, "Bochum's demands were not acceptable from our point of view. But he told me in the evening that he does not see any chance and will stay in Bochum."

A sigh of relief for Bochum

This will certainly be a weight off the shoulders for the VfL faithful, who certainly didn't need any more upheaval at the club after a busy summer transfer window.

Of course, Hochstätter was the brains behind the operation and since taking over in 2013, has helped Bochum get back on a more stable footing.

With his future now secured, he will be hoping they can get back to winning ways against Eintracht Braunschweig this Friday.