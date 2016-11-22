Runjaic sacked by 1860 Munich

On Tuesday morning, Kosta Runjaic as relieved of his duties as 1860 Munich head coach.

The decision came after 1860's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Kaiserslautern, as the club continue to struggle despite a sizeable summer spending spree.

It is not yet clear who will be Runjaic's permanent replacement at the Allianz Arena, though Daniel Bierofka will take charge in the meantime.

Surprise call despite poor form

Even with the team sitting a mere two points above the relegation zone, the sacking of Runjaic has still come as a shock.

1860 have taken just 12 points from their first 13 games, a lacklustre return given the investment and hope there was heading into this season.

The heavy funding in the summer, to bring in the likes of Ribamar and Stefan Aigner, has not yielded results and the head coach has taken the fall for that.

Decision made after Sandhausen loss

Following the confirmation that Runjaic would be leaving the club, Hasan Ismaik and Peter Cassalette held a press conference to further explain the decision.

They also announced that Thomas Eichin would no longer be CEO, and would concentrate solely on the sporting director position.

In Eichin's place, Anthony Power has been appointed - once again on an interim basis - to oversee that role until a permanent solution is found.

Speaking about the sacking, it was made clear that "after the Sandhausen game" the decision was already made.

That does raise questions about why Runajic kept his job through the international break, with Cassalette admitting he "would have gone if we had won" on Monday.

Ismaik thanked Runjaic for his work and then both men went on to talk about the goals and expectations of the club going forward.

Quotes via 1860 Munich and Bild 1860 Munich.