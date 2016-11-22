Federico Bernardeschi linked with a move to Antonio Conte's Chelsea

Fernando Bernardeschi has been the shining light of Florence for the past two years but now, it looks as though Chelsea's Italian boss Antonio Conte intends to take the 22-year old away from the Serie-A, according to the Daily Express.

The Italian international has been in fine form this season and has caught the eye of several clubs, with Chelsea looking like the frontrunners for his signature.

Bernardeschi ready to force move

Bernardeschi is a prized asset of the club and any transfer would most certainly require a considerably large fee, although if reports are to believed, the versatile youngster is ready to "force a move" if necessary, to Chelsea. He has admitted that he doesn't see his future at his current club and a move to greener pastures could be closer than ever for him.

It is unlikely that coach Paulo Sousa will let the player go easily and will certainly do his best to keep him at the club as he has been their best player this season contributing with 6 goals and an assist as they face a struggle to get into European qualification places in the Serie A table.

Most recently, Bernardeschi scored a brace against lowly Empoli in an impressive 4-0 display from the Viola, enhancing his reputation as a bright young flairful attacker.

What would he bring to Chelsea?

One of Bernardeschi's most impressive attributes is his versatility in the final third. He can play on either wing or act as a playmaker throught the middle and is a player who looks to get past players with his typical Italian style of dribbling.

He isn't the most potent of crossers of the ball, but he is more effective when he has the ball at his feet and is allowed the freedom to dribble. If the transfer does happen, he will certainly make a very good addition to Conte's side and will challenge Pedro, who plays in a similar attacking right role, for a first team position.

It would be interesting to see if these rumours do materialise with Conte looking to strengthen the Chelsea squad ahead of the january transfer window.