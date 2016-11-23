Atletico Madrid 2-0 PSV Eindhoven: Gameiro and Griezmann send Atletico into the last 16 as group winners

Atletico Madrid head into the last 16 of the Champions League as winners of Group D, with second-half goals from Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann giving them a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

The first period at the Vicente Calderon had very little going for it, with half-decent opportunities coming from Gameiro, Diego Godin and Gastón Pereiro but none could open the scoring.

However Diego Simeone's side burst into gear in the second period, with Gameiro scoring the first in the 55th minute, before Griezmann added a second 11 minutes later to seal their passage into the knockout stages.

Grab the opportunity

A excellent opportunity emerged for Atletico before a ball had been kicked in the Spanish capital, it was one many wouldn't have expected with direct group rivals Bayern Munich, suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of FK Rostov.

The result seemed to inflate the atmosphere inside the Calderon, one of the last home European contests before Atleti's move to Estadio Olímpico de Madrid, however you wouldn't have thought they had been gifted a golden opportunity to top the group from how they started the clash.

Their first real opportunity came in the seventh minute, as Yannick Carrasco's cross found Gameiro. He looked destined to find the back of the net from close-range, but he managed to skew it high and wide of the mark.

Godin then got in on the action in the 12th minute, as he rose to Gabi's cross into the area, with Urguayan directing a header towards goal but it was straight into the arms of Jeroen Zoet.

Eindhoven had been bystanders in the opening proceedings of the clash, but got their own opportunity at goal in the 18th minute. Pereiro tested the water as he tried one from distance, but proved no trouble for Jan Oblak, who was coming off the back of a excellent save at the weekend.

Drawing first blood

Atleti looked to a different animal as they came out for the second period, with words of Simeone seemingly still ringing in their ears, and it didn't take long for them to open the scoring.

The striking partnership of Griezmann and Gameiro struck once again, with the Frenchman teeing up his partner, and his compatriot struck well and low into the bottom corner, giving Zoet no chance.

Provider turned scorer

Griezmann had began the season in decent form, scoring eight in 14 games in all competitions, and he added to his tally in the 66th minute. The 25-year-old had it all to do, as the pass from Tiago had put him at a difficult angle, but he made it look easy as he sunk it in the bottom corner.

Coming close

Even though the tie, and the group was all wrapped as the clock ticked away at the Calderon, both sides continued to bomb forward looking to add to the score line.

Carrasco had been a danger throughout the match, and he looked to get his name on the scoresheet to round up a decent performance, trying one from outside the box in the 73rd minute, but Zoet was equal to it.

The final opportunity of the night came just a minute later, Phillip Cocu's side had offered very little to the contest, but Pereiro looked to get a consolation goal to take back to the Netherlands.

He was played the ball by Bart Ramselaar, and tried to beat Oblak in the bottom corner, shooting from distance but it proved to easy for the Slovenian shot stopper.