Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-2 Hannover 96: Bormuth and Bebou earn Fortuna hard-fought draw

Second half goals from Ihlas Bebou and Robin Bormuth earned Fortuna Düsseldorf a draw against Hannover 96, who went ahead twice through Kenan Karaman and Felipe.

Team news

After signing his new deal following the 1-0 win over FC St. Pauli last weekend, Friedhelm Funkel was forced into one change from that side. The suspended Adam Bodzek was replaced by Bebou, as the team shifted around to accomodate the move.

Daniel Stendel's Hannover were fresh from a 2-0 triumph at the HDI-Arena last weekend, as they swept aside Erzgebirge Aue. He opted for two alterations, with Felipe and Manuel Schmiedebach coming in for Salif Sané and Oliver Sorg.

Karaman curls Hannover ahead

After a very tight and tense opening in the game, the play began to open up as Fortuna fell victim to giving away possession in crucial areas; it was open in the extreme.

Hannover had been the better side in the opening exchanges and took the lead in style through Karaman. Felix Klaus and Marvin Bakalorz had tested Rensing previously but after Edgar Prib's superb, determined run in to the box, Karaman took aim and curled the ball in off of the post from 16 yards.

The visitors continued to press on in search of an immediate second, as their counter-attacking ability proved irresistible. Bakalorz, again, forced a good save from Michael Rensing before Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee worked a way to goal and rattled the bar. Waldemar Anton's effort moments later was cleared off the line by Kaan Ayhan.

Fortuna finally found their feet in the latter stages of the first half, as Rouwen Hennings did brilliantly to play in Bebou but his low curler was palmed away by Philipp Tschauner. Hennings had a chance of his own when Oliver Fink managed to pick out his late run, yet the forward could only direct his effort wide of the mark.

Hannover had the final chance of the half and were again denied by a goal-line clearance before a scramble was cleared to ensure Fortuna went in just one goal behind.

Superb second half sees spoils shared

The second half wasn't much better than the first for the rocking home side, who were taken apart twice in quick succession by Stendel's side. The first opportunity was spurned by Manuel Schmiedebach, who screamed a powerful shot wide. From the same position, another slick move saw Karaman denied by the inside of the post.

True to form, and as football goes, Fortuna equalised almost immediately. Some quick thinking from a throw-in saw Lukas Schmitz fire the ball into Axel Bellinghausen, who came up with the perfect comeback to find Bebou arriving in the middle. The Togo international bulleted past Tschauner, who had no chance.

But back came the visitors and within 10 minutes of equalising, Fortuna were behind once again. Stefan Strandberg's 25-yard free-kick was somehow saved by Rensing, though it was only momentary joy as Felipe was quickest to the rebound and pounced to bundle the ball home.

Yet the hosts would not give in and with Funkel acting as chief mascot as well as head coach, the fans and team rallied to equalise. Bormuth was brought on at half-time for Fink and wasn't heavily involved until Bellinghausen's cross-cum-shot landed at the feet of the unmarked youngster to tap in his first professional goal.

The game took another twist with 20 minutes to go when a second yellow card was shown to Felipe after his high boot caught Bebou in the mouth. However, despite the vast amount of times the game ebbed and flowed, went end-to-end and had fans covering their eyes, neither side would find the crucial fifth goal.

The result leaves both teams where they were. Fortuna are up to fourth, although could slide to sixth if results go against them. Hannover stay in third.