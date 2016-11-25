Branislav Ivanovic linked with move to Juventus

Branislav Ivanovic's Chelsea career has been on a downward spiral for the past two years, he has been nowhere near his best and therefore has rarely been played by new Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. He has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and according to reports in England, Ivanovic is wanted by Juventus.

The reigning Serie A champions are reportedly interested in his services should Stephan Lichtsteiner leave the club, the Swiss has been kept out of the first team by the excellent Dani Alves and looks like he isn't going to be in Maxi Allegri's plans any longer.

Ivanovic and Lichtsteiner have both fallen down the pecking order

Ivanovic and Lichtsteiner are both in very similar situations at both their clubs. Neither is favoured by their mangers and neither is playing first team football week in, week out. Ivanovic's contract with Chelsea expires in the summer and it doesn't look as though he is going to renew his contract with the club.

This has therefore led to speculation that if Lichtsteiner were to leave the Bianconeri, the Serbian would be the first Juventus would go out and try to sign as a replacement.

Dani Alves has been Allegri's favourite since his arrival on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer and Lichtsteiner has been linked with a move away from Juventus ever since the Brazilian's arrival at the club.There's even been reports linking the Swiss international with a move to Barcelona, as the Blaugrana still look for a proper solution at Right-Back.

A move to Juventus would see Ivanovic mostly playing backup to the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini as Dani Alves is almost always fit and has made the right side of the defence his own to play in.

Ivanovic's vast experience and defensive intelligence should help him settle in the Serie A better. Lichtsteiner however could make a decent asset for Luis Enrique to have at his disposal.

The Swiss is a very industrious player and works very hard going up and down the right wing defending soundly and providing width on the flanks whenever necessary, it will be interesting to see what eventually happens as the transfer window closes in and the rumours keep flying all over the world.