Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Honours even at Borussia-Park

Borussia Mönchengladbach were denied a first win in five games on Saturday afternoon as they drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim, who stretched their unbeaten run to four games.

Mahmoud Dahoud's classy opener was cancelled out early in the second half by Nadiem Amiri's long range effort as the two sides played to a stalemate and both deserved a point a piece.

Dahoud breaks the deadlock

The home side got off to a good start, keeping the majority of the early possession and attempting to take the game to Hoffenheim. It took 20 minutes for either side to fashion a chance and Gladbach almost broke the deadlock with their first effort.

Raffael's through ball found Lars Stindl but the forward's shot was saved well by Oliver Baumann in the Hoffenheim goal. The visitors' luck ran out just two minutes later as they found themselves a goal behind thanks to an excellent finish from Mahmoud Dahoud.

After Thorgan Hazard's cross was cleared to the feet of Christoph Kramer but the faked his shot and found Dahoud, who expertly curled his shot from the edge of the box and into the bottom corner.

Hoffenheim did their best to respond but could only manage a few half chances in the minutes following Gladbach's opener. Both teams went close in the dwindling stages of the first half, with Eugen Polanski forcing Yann Sommer into denying him the equaliser. Minutes after, on the stroke of halftime, a Hazard freekick hit the wall and fell to Tobias Strobl and the midfielder's effort forced the 'keeper into a good save.

Visitors level early on

The second half began the much more livelier of the two and Hoffenheim cames inches close to equalising on two occasions. Niklas Süle's header was intially cleared off the line before a second header from Benjamin Hübner flew just over the crossbar.

The visitors didn't have to wait long to be back on level terms as substitute Nadiem Amiri struck eight minutes after coming on to make it 1-1. Sebastian Rudy found Amiri in acres of space and with no pressure on him, the midfielder bulged the back of the net from outside the area with Sommer rooted to the spot.

The ever-lively Thorgan Hazard continued to cause problems in the second half and almost grabbed the lead for his side again but his shot rolled across the face of goal just before the hour mark. Since the Hazard chance, neither side looked like a threat to score until a quarter of an hour left.

A cross from the right was hung up for Raffael but the Brazilian's header was saved well by Baumann, keeping it at 1-1. Gladbach found themselves with another chance a few minutes later after Fabian Johnson was played through 1v1 with the goalkeeper but the American's shot flew wide when he really should've scored.

The dying embers of the game produced a handful of chances but none that threatened the full time score as both sides shared a point at Borussia Park.

The result leaves Gladbach in 13th and their run of poor form continues while Hoffenheim move up to 5th with their point.