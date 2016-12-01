Xabi Alonso undecided over Bayern Munich future

Xabi Alonso's contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer but the 35 year old seems to be in no rush to make a decision on his future with Die Roten.

The Spaniard signed with Bavarians over three years ago and has been a big part of Bayern's success in that period after joining the club from Real Madrid.

With his former Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm at Bayern, Alonso remains an integral part of the first team, having made 13 appearances this season across all competitions.

Alonso hasn't made his decision yet

Alonso recently spoke to Onda Cero Radio and explained his current situation at Bayern and also spoke about his future at the club. Alonso said that he doesn't "have anything clear" about his contract.

He said that he has a contract with the German champions until June and that he "will see" about his contract after that, he claimed that he hasn't "made a decision" yet.

Alonso explained how he just wants to "focus on enjoying the moment" and that once he knows for sure "what is best" for him, he will make a decision about his future.

The former World Cup and European Cup winner is a favourite of Ancelotti's and the pair have enjoyed a healthy relationship and the Italian will certainly want the Spaniard to remain at the club, but will not get in his way if Alonso thinks otherwise.

Alonso says it's going to be a challenge for Bayern

Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga landscape for some time now and Alonso has been able to enjoy all that success with Bayern for the past few years.

The emergence of the likes of RB Leipzig, FC Koln and Hertha Berlin has surprised all the teams in the league, with Leipzig currently enjoying a three point lead over Bayern.

Alonso spoke about "strange" it was to see Leipzig on the top, he explains how it the past few seasons, the team had "become accustomed" to being top with more points.

He believes Leipzig's relatively easier schedule is a big reason for their form and that Bayern have a more "challenging calender".

Bayern ended a run of inconsistent results in the league with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen and will hope to continue the turnaround to their season against FSV Mainz.