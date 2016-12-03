Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Delightful display from Dortmund as Gladbach's poor run continues

An entertaining game at the Westfalenstadion ended with the home side returning to winning ways in emphatic fashion as Borussia Dortmund put four past Borussia Monchengladbach, which included a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a Man of the Match display from Marco Reus.

Quick start to the first half ends with Dortmund on the front foot

It was an electric start to the game as both sides looked like they were up for the game as the Westfalenstadion roared on for the home side. Suprisingly, Gladbach took the lead in the game when Raffael took advantage of a poor clearing header from Bartra and slotted the ball from outside the area to the right of Weidenfeller.

Dortmund's response amazingly came just a minute later when the impressive Dembele carved open the Gladbach defense with an intelligent pass to get the ball to Reus, the German international couldn't get the ball under control but Aubameyang was on hand to thump the ball like a poacher for his 14th goal of the season.

That equaliser started a period of dominance for the home side as Gladbach sat back and let them have the ball as Dortmund kept passing all over the pitch and probing for an opportunity to break the Gladbach defense again, they wouldn't have to wait for long.

Just minutes later, Dortmund won a corner, a well taken corner from Ousmane Dembele found Marc Bartra who tried to get a header on target but ended up flicking it into the path of Lukasz Piszczek who took advantage of some poor defending from Gladbach's defense to make it 2-1 inside the first 20 minutes of the game.

Dortmund was in control for much of the game after it was 2-1 as Gladbach sat deep in their own half as Andre Schubert urged his side to press the Dortmund midfield. Tuchel's side had chances to extend their lead but Gladbach defended well and had one or two moments of their own to threaten the home side again but they didn't take advantage, as an entertaining first-half ended with the home side in the lead as was expected before the game.

Dortmund run riot in second half as Die Fohlen fall apart

The second half saw the away side trying to start on the front foot, and finally put pressure on Dortmund as Tuchel's men became more aware of the pressing by the Foals. Eventually, Dortmund won the ball back and also the control of the game as Gladbach's early pressure fizzes out.

Dortmund started clicking together very well and Reus thought he had extended the home side's lead but his goal was correctly ruled out as offside by the linesman.

Gladbach then tried to get behind the Dortmund defence with long balls across the field and while they did have some success early on, including a clear chance for Raffael for equalising the score but Sokratis defended bravely and blocked the diminuitive Brazilian's attempt at goal.

After that, Dortmund started creating more and more chances as the game went on and had two chances to extend their lead with the in-form duo Reus and Aubameyang both not taking advantage of good chances.

The third goal came as a result of another instance of poor defending from Gladbach and Dembele shot the ball into the bottom corner after some delightful footwork to set himself up for a shot that seemed so simple but was definitely a piece of skill from the young Frenchman and the game was effectively done and dusted at 3-1.

Aubameyang and Reus didn't look like they were done and they got the fruits of their excellent work in the game on the 68th minute mark as the duo combined after delightful work from the German to setup his partner in crime to make the scoreline 4-1, that goal taking Aubameyang's tally to 15 goals this season.

The rest of the game was a case of just keeping the ball and seeing out the game for Tuchel's men as he brought his young guns off the bench in the form of Christian Pulisic and Emre Mor, with this game being an audition for the young American Pulisic with his national team coach Bruce Arena watching on from the stands.

Tuchel will be delighted with his team's display after last week's loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, this victory will be of vital importance to Dortmund as they aim to move higher up the table in the league.