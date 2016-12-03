RB Leipzig 2-1 Schalke 04: Werner and Kolasinac own-goal keep Leipzig top

Timo Werner's penalty and an own-goal from Sead Kolasinac helped RB Leipzig to a 2-1 win over Schalke 04, despite Kolasinac levelling for the Royal Blues.

Team news

Following impressive wins last weekend, as Leipzig beat SC Freiburg 4-1 and Schalke toppled SV Darmstadt 98 3-1, both teams opted to remain unchanged.

Level-pegging at the break

Schalke started poorly and they were behind after just two minutes. It wasn't without controversy, however, as Naby Keita's superb pass put Werner through on goal. Instead of shooting, the youngster opted to go down without contact. Bastian Dankert bought his dive, Ralf Fährmann was booked and Werner coolly slotted home from the spot.

It could have been two in the following minute as the Royal Blues' shaky start. Yussuf Poulsen had three chances in quick succession to add to their tally, yet the Dane was first denied by Fährmann's foot before he failed to connect with the following header and saw his poked effort come back off the upright.

Schalke managed to stem the tide after that and were afforded a series of set-piece chances to get back into the game, yet failed to take advantage of any. It wasn't until the half-hour mark that either side fashioned another chance, this time it was the visitors and Alessandro Schöpf. He, however, was denied by a good Peter Gulacsi save.

That was a sign of things to come and two minutes later, Schalke had their equaliser. A good cross from the right was met by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, only to see his goalbound effort superbly turned to the side by Gulacsi. Unfortunately for the hosts, Kolasinac came charging in and pounced on the rebound to level the scores.

Both teams traded efforts at the end of the first period, with Werner glancing Emil Forsberg's header narrowly wide before Schöpf's powered one just past the post.

Early effort secures the win for Leipzig

All Schalke's hard work to get back into the game before the break was wiped out immediately after. A foul on the left by Benedikt Höwedes on Poulsen gave Forsberg another chance to drill in a free-kick in a dangerous area, and that second invite was gleefully accepted as Kolasinac edged the ball into his own goal.

The visitors didn't have to withstand the barrage that they did in the first half, but still found it tough to get going. Leipzig eventually got their grip back on the game, though some superb blocks - including a brave charge-down from Nabil Bentaleb - managed to keep their hosts at bay.

Leipzig did rattle the woodwork for the second time in the game after Forsberg's corner picked out Willi Orban in the centre, as his effort crashed off the crossbar. Schalke did finally force Gulacsi into a meaningful save when Johannes Geis' free-kick was parried wide, before the Hungarian kept out Choupo-Moting's back-heel.

As the game drew to a close, the home side had further chances to add to their lead. Keita couldn't quite apply the necessary finished when one-on-one with Fährmann, and Poulsen had a header deflected wide.

Schalke's unbeaten run was the run that came to an end, as their hopes of closing the gap on the Europa League places took a hit. Leipzig, on the other hand, stay three points clear of Bayern.