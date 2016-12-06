Kevin Kampl sidelined for two months with metatarsal injury

Kevin Kampl has handed Bayer Leverkusen a huge blow as the midfielder is set to be sidelined for the next eight weeks after suffering a serious metatarsal injury in his right foot.

Huge blow for Leverkusen

The influential midfielder picked up the injury during his side's 1-1 draw with SC Freiburg at the weekend after being the victim of a late tackle towards the end of the game.

After the game, the midfielder feared the worst as he told German magazine, Kicker, that "it's the same place I'd been injured in the match against Tottenham" which he had barely recovered from before getting the same place injured again.

Kampl continued on to say that "it happened five minutes before the end" and it was impossible for him to play on properly as he "couldn't tread on it anymore" with the midfielder confirming that he "definitely won't play again this year" which is a huge shame both for the player and club.

Kampl has been an ever present for Leverkusen this season with him only missing one of the team's 13 Bundesliga games to date and will be a huge miss for the team.

The news came just 48 hours before the team's UEFA Champions League game against AS Monaco at the BayArena in a game that will not have much impact on the group as both teams have qualified.

Winter break might benefit Kampl

The midfielder though is trying to recover quickly in time for Leverkusen's first game after the winter break when the side play Hertha BSC at home on January 22nd but that may be too soon if things don't go to plan.

The side currently haven't made the best of starts to the new season as they sit ninth in the Bundesliga table which is not where the team want to be and this news will only add to the problems that the team have as now someone else will have to step up.