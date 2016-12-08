Niko Kovac signs new deal at Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac has been handed a new two-year contract at the club, as they look to keep the Croatian at the Commerzbank Arena on a long-term basis.

The 45-year-old has helped the Eagles climb up to as high as the fifth spot in the Bundesliga table as they are currently only eight points off the top of the table, away from the last Champions League spot on goal-difference.

Along with Niko, his brother and assistant coach Robert has also been handed a new two-year contract.

"Would like to make Frankfurt better"

The contract extension was made official during a press-conference, while a statement was posted on the Eintracht Frankfurt website moments before the press conference.

The Eagles' board member responsible for sport Fredi Bobic spoke to the reporters, with brothers Niko and Robert alongside him.

Niko told that the duo felt that the club is a 'good fit' and aim to help improve the club and better it in the long term.

The former Croatian national team's boss was of the opinion that they want to make Frankfurt 'better than they have been in the past' and agreed that they would have to work very hard to achieve that.

Bobic, who was the Director of football at now relegated VfB Stuttgart until 2014, said that the contract extension is a 'great sign' and admitted that the club has coaches who work 'meticulously and conscientiously'.

Frankfurt exceeding expectations

Frankfurt have been one of the many surprise packages of the season, they have lost only two games in the ongoing campaign.

Although, their 1-1 draw at FC Augsburg's WWK Arena last week was slightly disappointing, but the Eagles haven't lost a single game since early October, when they had succumbed to a narrow loss to newly promoted SC Freiburg.

And Kovac's men will face a tough task to carry on their unbeaten run to nine games, when they will take on Julian Nagelsmann's TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who have been just as exceptional this season.