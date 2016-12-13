Lewandowski signs new two-year contract at Bayern Munich until 2021

Robert Lewandowski has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at Bayern Munich which runs until the summer of 2021.

The striker has been in sparkling form for the Bavarian club this season scoring 19 goals in 21 games in all competitions which includes a brace of goals in his last game against VFL Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Lewandowksi 'pleased' to sign new Bayern contract

The win against Wolfsburg moved Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga table and Lewandowski expressed his delight at signing the new contract at a club he wants to achieve much more at,

After signing his new contract, Lewandowski said "I'm really pleased that discussions have come to a positive conclusion" as he is delighted to be "staying at Bayern for several more years" as both him and the club have "big targets together" which they want to achieve.

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also expressed his delight at Lewandowski's new contract saying "I'm delighted that we've been able to come to a long-term agreement" with Lewandowski as he feels that he is "one of the best strikers in the world" which only improves the Bayern team.

He went on to say that it's great because it "means that we've ensured that one of the key players" in the squad "will continue to wear the Bayern kit over the coming years" which pleases him the most.

Lewandowski chasing more success at Bayern

Since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014, the striker has won back-to back league titles, scoring a league high 30 goals last season in helping Bayern record a club record fourth consecutive title last term.

Therefore the striker will be hoping to add even more domestic titles to his collection plus the UEFA Champions league over the next few years. Lewandowski also will want to win the award for most goals this season even though he only sits third at the minute with 11 goals in 13 games.