Inter's Jovetic linked with Badelj swap move

Inter Milan look to add to their bid for Fiorentina's Milan Badelj by offering the Viola their former starlet Stefan Jovetic.

The Nerazzuri have been following the Croatian international for some time now and with Badelj looking to get a move away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Inter hope to capitalise on the situation by offering Jovetic to his former club.

Inter looking to beat rivals Milan to Badelj with Jovetic

Jovetic made his name in European football with Fiorentina at the start of his career, making more than a 100 appearances for La Viola before moving to the Premier League in search of greener pastures with Manchester City.

He has had a somewhat unsuccesful return to the Serie A with Inter and has been down the pecking order at the club with Mauro Icardi, the club captain mainly being preferred as the starter up front.

Both Milan sides are looking to battle it out for Fiorentina's Badelj with formal offers yet to be made, Stefano Pioli hopes to add more value to the Nerazzuri's offer by adding Jovetic to the equation. Milan hope to solve thier midfield troubles with the signing of Badelj, placing too much responsibility on the young shoulders of Manuel Locatelli.

Badelj has been linked with a move away from Fiorentina this season and a transfer could soon happen for the Croatian international, should Fiorentina accept Inter's bid.

Fiorentina would welcome Jovetic's return

Jovetic was a star with Fiorentina during his time at the club and there is little doubt that a return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi would be welcomed by the Viola board as well as their fans.

Fiorentina's sporting director Pantaleo Corvino, who's been at the club since 2008, was responsible for Jovetic's move to the club and a return for the Montenegrin international to his former team will be a pleasing move, more so for Corvino than anybody else.

Fiorentia may be looking for a new forward in January as Mauro Zarate prepares his exit from the club after a less than convincing return to the Serie A.