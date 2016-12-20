Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 VfL Wolfsburg: Gomez goal gives Wolves three vital points

Goals from Mario Gomez and Daniel Caliguiri helped VfL Wolfsburg secure a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, who had levelled through Thorgan Hazard.

Team news

The pressure was mounting on André Schubert and a 1-0 defeat to FC Augsburg was certainly not the result he needed on Saturday afternoon. In a bid to try and turn things around, the injured Christoph Kramer was replaced by Julian Korb as Gladbach went for a slightly more attacking approach.

Following a surprise, much-needed 1-0 win against the in-form Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, Valerin Ismael's position has been talked about on a daily basis. However, with David Wagner opting to remain at Huddersfield Town, the Frenchman named an unchanged starting eleven for the trip to Borussia-Park.

Caligiuri gives Wolves early lead

What was meant to be an unchanged line-up suddenly altered before kick-off, with Jannes-Kilian Horn replacing Roberto Rodriguez. That would matter little in the grand scheme of things as Wolfsburg went 1-0 up after just three minutes. Maximilian Arnold's cross was pin-point for Caligiuri and he poked a brilliant finish past Yann Sommer.

That flowing move was a sign of things to come as Caligiuri weaved his way around two Gladbach defenders before a crucial toe on the ball managed to deflect his powerful effort wide. Thorgan Hazard was looking like Gladbach's major threat, although no-one could reach any of his tempting crosses.

Gladbach were in enough trouble thanks to lacklustre performances before Sommer's poor pass out from the landed straight at the feet of Julian Draxler. The man who is reportedly on his way to Paris Saint-Germain couldn't find a way past the Swiss stopper before Paul Seguin's shot went narrowly over.

Despite their best efforts to find a way through late on in the half, Wolfsburg held firm in what was an impressive defensive showing in the opening period.

Gomez gets the winner

After all their rather indecisive attacking play in the first half, the second period saw a mistake from Diego Benaglio gift Gladbach a goal within six minutes. Lars Stindl's effort was strong but poorly dealt with by the veteran goalkeeper, and Hazard was only too happy to pick up the rebound and slot home.

Gladbach's joy was short-lived as they were on level terms for little more than a couple of minutes. Draxler was the creator this time as his clever pass was just out of the defence's reach and into Gomez's path. The forward didn't need a second invitation to commit Sommer and round the stranded 'keeper to tap in with ease.

The hosts were not detered and looked better than they had done all game in their push for another equaliser. A superb passing move saw Oscar Wendt curl narrowly over, while Stindl and his fellow attackers went close. Wolfsburg would wind down the clock and secure consecutive wins since May, leaving Gladbach further in the mire.