Aaron Seydel seals Mainz extension

On Wednesday, 1. FSV Mainz 05 announced that they had extended the contract of Aaron Seydel until 2021.

The news brings to an end any speculation surrounding the future of the youngster joining Werder Bremen, which had intensified in the last few weeks.

After the red card to Jhon Cordoba meant the Colombian will begin the New Year on the sidelines, Seydel will be hoping to make a big impact in January.

Debut delight

Seydel has been with Mainz throughout his entire career and now the 20-year-old has got his chance to feature for the club he grew up with.

His debut couldn't have gone any better, as he grabbed the opening goal against Hertha BSC. There would be slight disappointment on the day, though, as they fell to defeat.

Seydel has worked his way up through the under-17, under-19 and reserves to earn his chance, and he has been rewarded with a very impressive start.

Schröder and Seydel have their say

Sporting director Rouven Schröder has been busy with contract extensions since he replaced Christian Heidel, and he was pleased to tie down another young talent.

"Aaron Seydel is the latest talent to make the jump from the youth academy to the first team," he said. "Alongside his footballing ability, his physical presence gives us an extra dimension to our squad."

Schröder added, "We are delighted that he has decided to continue on this path with the club. It was the logical decision for both parties."

Seydel himself commented, “It’s a special moment for me as it is my first professional contract. I have been with the club since the age of eleven and have worked long and hard for this day."

He concluded, "I now want to keep adapting to the demands of the Bundesliga. If I can do that, then my development as a footballer will come automatically.”

Quotes via 1. FSV Mainz 05.