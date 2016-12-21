Julian Weigl signs contract extension with Borussia Dortmund until 2021

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that midfielder Julian Weigl has extended his contract with the club until 2021, ensuring that the future of the 21-year-old will remain at Signal Iduna Park.

Weigl more than happy to stay with Der BVB for the foreseeable future

Weigl joined Dortmund in the summer of 2015 from 2.Bundesliga side 1860 Munich for an undisclosed fee, with the then 19-year-old touted as a "future prospect for central midfield who we really believe has the potential to develop" by Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

Speaking to the club's official website upon signing the contract extension, Weigl said that putting pen to paper "was a logical decision for me" and added that he feels "very well cared for at Dortmund, both in a sporting sense and the whole environment".

The extension will cool the rumours that buzzing around the midfielder regarding interest from clubs including Manchester City and Real Madrid, whom Dortmund have fended off for now at least.

His manager has made attempts to put those rumours to bed in recent times, stating that Weigl "is not ready to play for Real Madrid" as he has "still got a lot to learn."

Weigl fast becoming a familiar name on the team sheet despite his youth

Weigl has been a regular fixture in Thomas Tuchel's side so far this season, making 15 appearances in the Bundesliga and a further five in the UEFA Champions League.

He scored his only goal for the club so far in the latter competition when Dortmund recorded a 2-1 away victory over Sporting Lisbon, netting what proved to be the winning goal in the 46th minute.

Zorc also spoke after confirming the extension, saying that Wiegl "has managed to achieve a very high level at BVB and is still only at the beginning of his sporting development" before adding that the club are "very happy that he has decided to stay with us for the long term."