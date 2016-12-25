Julian Draxler set to join PSG

On Christmas Eve, Paris Saint-Germain fans were greeted by an early Christmas present as Julian Draxler is set to join the club, following a medical.

VfL Wolfsburg confirmed the news that the Germany international will become a PSG player, should all go to plan, come January 1st.

While both sides have agreed to silence in regards to the transfer fee, yet transfermarkt suggest it to be €42m - a deal that would represent a profit for the Wolves.

Tough going in Wolfsburg, brighter times ahead?

After completing his move from Schalke 04, where he was tipped to become one of the world's elite, Draxler had decidedly fallen off the pace in recent years.

However, after just a year and a half the supposed Kevin de Bruyne replacement is on the move once more after 45 games, eight goals and 10 assists for the Wolves.

Draxler has penned a four-year deal in the French capital and will hope this move can kickstart his career once more.

Rebbe and Ismaël have their say

After the deal was announced on the Wolfsburg website, both head coach Ismaël and sporting director Olaf Rebbe gave their thoughts on the move.

Rebbe admitted they had conducted "some very intense but constructive discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler and his management".

He continued, stating that "over the past few days" these talks have led him to be "confident to have reached a satisfactory conclusion for all parties".

Ismaël explained that he was "sad to see Julian go, because he’s an outstanding footballer" and "once again showed how much this club meant to him" with recent showings.

The Frenchman was speaking in relation to the games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he assisted the winning goal on both occasions.

He concluded, "I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge.”