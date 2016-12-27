Frings takes charge of Darmstadt

On Tuesday, SV Darmstadt 98 confirmed that Torsten Frings would be their new head coach, replacing Norbert Meier at the helm.

Just a day before, Frings was quoted in Bild as having not been contacted by the Lilies. However, after being pardoned by Werder Bremen he is now in his first head coach role.

The former Werder assistant now has the unenviable task of trying to rescue Darmstadt from the drop following the Winter Break.

Can Frings turn things around?

After two years as assistant at the Weserstadion, Frings helped the club to an average finish and narrowly avoid relegation last season.

Having been assistant under Viktor Skripnik, he has all the necessary experience of being in the battle at the bottom and knows how to get a side out of trouble.

However, it would be an even better achievement should he manage to do the same at a club with much fewer resources than the Northerners.

The 40-year-old former Germany international has penned a deal through to 2018 with Darmstadt.

Frings excited about the challenge to come

Upon the announcement of the news, Frings spoke to the club website and gave his thoughts on what was to come during his reign as head coach.

The 78-time German international began by saying, "I am very pleased that the board at SV Darmstadt 98 have entrusted me with their confidence."

He continued, expressing how eager he was to get started in his new role: "I am chomping at the bit at the challenge with this special club, which with its special attributes, fits perfectly with my personality."

Frings concluded, "I am aware of the seriousness of the task, but I have always been a fighter and a teamplayer, and so will I tackle this task immediately - and especially im the training session on January 3rd."