Opare joins Lens on loan

On Friday, FC Augsburg announced they had reached a deal with RC Lens for the loan of Daniel Opare.

The right-back is to stay with the Ligue 2 outfit until the end of the season, before returning to his parent club upon expiry.

Augsburg have confirmed that neither they or Lens will make the details of the arrangement regarding wages available to the public.

Plenty of promise but things have stuttered of late

Despite putting in a solid set of performances when given the rare chance in the Bundesliga, off-the-field issues have held back Opare from really breaking through.

Just five appearances since he joined Augsburg have led the 26-year-old to seek a loan in order to gain the vital first-team minutes that have eluded him.

Opare had impressed massively during the early part of his career at Standard Liege, where he worked his way into the starting squad as an exciting right-back.

After he left Belgium has career has stagnated somewhat, mustering just 18 appearances in the last three seasons with FC Porto, Besiktas SK and Augsburg.

Lens are currently third in Ligue 2, just three points behind leaders, Stade Brest 29. Lens would enter a play-off against the 18th-place side in Ligue 1, as it stands.

Reuter explains the reasons behind the loan

Stefan Reuter, Augsburg's sporting director, stated: "We have now given Daniel Opare his wish to move after he was allowed to stop training with the team."

He added, "Daniel hopes that moving clubs will give him the important game time that will help his development and will allow him to live nearer to his family in Paris."

Reuter concluded by passing on his best to Opare, "We wish him all the best, both on and off the pitch."

Quotes via FC Augsburg