Thiago forced to take a back seat after thigh injury

On Saturday, Bayern Munich were dealt a big blow ahead of the Rückrunde as midfielder Thiago Alcantara picked up an injury to his right thigh.

The Spaniard was injured during the early morning training session and will play no further part as he aims to recover as quickly as possible.

Thiago is expected to be out for four weeks, which would see him in a race to be fit for the UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg against Arsenal.

Sanches returns, two not in team training

As kicker's Patrick Kleinmann reported, there was some positive news for Bayern fans as Renato Sanches made his way back into team training following yesterday's absence.

Only two players were missing in the end from training, with Sven Ulreich in the gym and Kingsley Coman completing an individual session on the neighbouring pitch.

Those three players aside it was very much as you were for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who are in action against KAS Eupen on Tuesday.

Once their camp in Doha comes to a close, they will travel to Düsseldorf for the Telekom Cup, along with Fortuna, 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

A huge miss in midfield

Even with the stack of midfield options that the Bavarians possess, the loss of the Spanish star will no doubt hit them hard during key preparation time.

With Sanches, Xabi Alonso, Philipp Lahm, Javi Martinez, Joshua Kimmich and Arturo Vidal all in their star-studded midfield ranks.

Thiago has been arguably Bayern's best player during the Hinrunde, having put in a series of stellar performances as he continues to excel under Ancelotti.

He will be keen to return to full fitness as soon as possible, in order to maintain his form and confidence after missing a mere handful of games this season.