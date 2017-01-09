VfL Wolfsburg complete signing of Paul-Georges Ntep

After Ousmane Dembélé who joined Borussia Dortmund last summer, another player from Stade Rennais FC has joined the Bundesliga. Paul-Georges Ntep, left the French first division side to play in Germany. The 24-year-old attacker has signed a four-year contract with VfL Wolfsburg until 2021.

A new offensive player to help Wolfsburg climb the table

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in a difficult position as they are nearly at the bottom of the table with only 16 points, just three points above the relegation spot where Hamburger SV, FC Ingolstadt 04 and SV Darmstadt 98 sit. The German club will have to give theur best during the Rückrunde to avoid the 2. Bundesliga.

With Ntep, they have already signed their fourth player of the winter break after Yunus Malli who arrived from 1. FSV Mainz 05, Riechedly Bazoer from Ajax and Hendrik Hansen from VfL Wolfsburg II who signed a contract until 2020.

Furthermore, the left winger and right-footer from Rennes will strengthen Wolfsburg's attack which scored only 15 goals during the Hinrunde. At his former club, he played 81 games and scored 18 goals.

Rebbe and Ismaël have their say

The new sporting director of the Wolves who succeeded Klaus Allofs, Olaf Rabbe, spoke on the official website and said: "He is a typical winger, with abilities which will enrich our attacking game."

Rebbe added, "He is fast, strong in one-on-one situations, is dangerous in front of goal and has a good foil for his team mates. We firmly believe his development will continue at VfL and that he can make the next step in his career with us."

Valérien Ismaël also expressed his thoughts on Ntep's arrival at the club: "With Paul-Georges, we have distinctly improved the quality we possess on the wing. He is extremely pacye, technically gifted and, for such a young player, he is very experienced. His signing makes us more flexible tactically and even more difficult to reckon with going forward."