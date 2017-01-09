Schalke snap up Guido Burgstaller from Nürnberg

Schalke 04 are to sign Austrian forward Guido Burgstaller from 1. FC Nürnberg, subject to a medical.

Both clubs have confirmed that the deal is set to be go through, although the Royal Blues will not reveal contract details until the transfer is confirmed. He will be their first arrival of the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been one of Nürnberg’s most important players since joining two years ago, and was the leading scorer in the 2. Bundesliga with 14 goals this season.

Key man for Nürnberg

Burgstaller joined the club in January 2015 after leaving Cardiff City, where he had made just three appearances in a brief six-month spell with the Bluebirds, having earlier impressed for SK Rapid Wien in his native Austria.

He made an immediate impact at the Stadion Nürnberg, scoring six goals in the second half of the 2014-15 season for his new club. He then helped propel them to third in the 2. Bundesliga last season, scoring 13 as well as nine assists.

However this season he had already surpassed that goal tally, with the 14 goals coming in just 16 appearances, failing to score in just four of those matches. He scored a last minute winner in what turned out to be his final game for the club against 1.FC Kaiserslautern just before Christmas.

It was the sort of form that was bound to attract interest, especially with his contract at Nürnberg having been set to expire in the summer. Schalke eventually got his signature, beating reported interest from FC Augsburg and Huddersfield Town.

Burgstaller to help solve Schalke’s striker problems?

Speaking on his former club's website. Burgstaller said that he had had “two excellent years” with Der Club, but added that it was the right time to “take the next step” and that he wanted to “use this chance with Schalke.”

Sporting director Andreas Bornemann admitted that Burgstaller would be “a great loss” to the club on the field. However the player had expressed his desire for the deal to go through, and the club allowed it go ahead. He also promised that the club seek to replace Burgstaller, saying “we will do everything to continue this season successfully.”

Although he has played predominately on the wing for Nürnberg, his ability to play up front will help to ease the major injury crisis that Schalke have had with their strikers this season.

Breel Embolo, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Franco Di Santo remain on the sidelines after missing much of the season so far, and the lack of fire power became increasingly evident as they failed to win any of their last four Bundesliga games before the winter break.

They will be hoping that Burgstaller can quickly adapt to playing in the top tier and pick up where he left off with Nurnberg.

Quotes via 1. FC Nürnberg.