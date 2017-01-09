Bochum bring in Janelt on loan

On Monday, VfL Bochum made their first signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of Vitaly Janelt.

The young midfielder has joined the Ruhrpott club until 2018 on a loan deal, with no mention from either club as to whether it comes with an option to purchase.

Janelt will be keen to make a big impression with Bochum in order to earn a permanent deal, if that is indeed possible.

Big potential

The 18-year-old comes with high recommendation from not only his time with Germany's youth squads, but also domestically.

Janelt has made 20 appearances and scored five goals across the German under-15, under-17 and under-19 squads.

He was a runner-up in the 2015 UEFA European under-17 Championship, in what was arguably the most talented German group of the decade.

The likes of Felix Passlack, Niklas Schmidt, Johannes Eggestein and now Bochum team-mate, Görkem Saglam all played alongside Janelt in that side.

Janelt was previously with Hamburger SV before leaving the club in 2014, he's since scored seven goals and notched up three assists since his departure.

Hochstätter and Janelt have their say

Sporting director, Christian Hochstätter spoke highly of Janelt's ability: "In his age group, Vitaly Janelt is among the best that German football has to offer in his position."

Hochstätter explained, "He can be used variably in defensive midfield, so we did not have to think for a long time, when offered the opportunity for him him to come to us."

Janelt himself said, "VfL has the youngest team in the 2. Bundesliga, here - similarly as in Leipzig - they place a lot on young and developable players."

He concluded, "I would like to make my first steps in professional football in Bochum and I hope that I can use my skills well."

Quotes via VfL Bochum