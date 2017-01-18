Xabi Alonso reportedly ready to announce retirement from football at end of season

Reports in Germany have suggested that Spanish legend Xabi Alonso intends to retire from football this summer.

If so, 35-year-old Alonso will bring an end to a glittering career when he plays his last game for current club Bayern Munich, likely to be in May, when the Bundesliga season ends.

A fantastic career, with trophies galore

Having started his career with Real Sociedad in his native Spain, the midfielder's impressive performances earned him a move to Liverpool, where he became a fan favourite with his cultured yet combative performances in central midfield.

Enjoying impressive midfield partnerships with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Javier Mascherano during his time on L4, Alonso was always one of the first names on the team sheet, winning honours such as the UEFA Champions League and his FA Cup - scoring the equalising goal against AC Milan in the famous Istanbul comeback.

With Liverpool struggling financially and manager Rafa Benitez frustrating Alonso by pursuing other options in midfield, the midfielder returned to Spain in 2009 as Real Madrid paid £30million for his services.

In five years at the Bernabeu, Alonso won both a league title and the Champions League, becoming part of a list of few players to have won the European Cup with two different clubs.

His next, and final, move of his career came in 2014 as German giants Bayern Munich snapped him up, Alonso adding another huge club to his playing portfolio.

During his time with the Bavarians Alonso has failed to land his third Champions League title, but has won consecutive league titles, and has another opportunity this season as Bayern fight it out with RB Leipzig at the top of the table.

His career hasn't only been impressive domestically, with Alonso having played a key role in the Spain side which won Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012, cementing their place in footballing history. He made 114 appearances for his country before bowing out of the international game in 2014.

A popular figure within the game who has an excellent footballing brain, Alonso will no doubt be short of suitors should he decide to go into coaching after hanging up his boots - whether he does so this summer or at a later date.